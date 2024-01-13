Nigeria’s Progress Spotlighted at the 2024 Business Leaders Awards

The 2024 Business Leaders Awards in Nigeria illuminated the profound influence of enterprising individuals on the country’s progress. The event was punctuated by a heartwarming narrative of a young Nigerian man who, after relocating to Canada as an international student, triumphed in bringing his wife to join him. A video he shared encapsulated his wife’s enchanting first interaction with snowfall, her wonder and joy palpable as she extended her hand to feel the snowflakes. Cloaked in warm clothing, the husband asked her impressions of the experience, to which she expressed admiration for the snow’s beauty.

Precious Ubah and Islamiyyah: Nigerian Success Stories

Among the inspiring stories shared, two Nigerian women, Precious Ubah and Islamiyyah, celebrated their academic successes, each graduating with first class degrees from distinguished Nigerian universities. Ubah, a computer science graduate from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and Islamiyyah, an Accounting and Management graduate with a first class degree along with nine awards from Obafemi Awolowo University, overcame numerous challenges to achieve academic excellence.

Thrillers Travels: Empowering Nigerians

In a bid to empower Nigerians to acquire international knowledge and contribute to Nigeria’s development, Thrillers Travels has facilitated work VISAs for 50 Nigerians to Canada. The company is committed to empowering a total of 6.3 million Nigerians within four years as part of their scheme. The VISAs are processed outside Nigeria in partnership with Canadian associates, and the beneficiaries are only required to pay a processing fee of N250,000. The initiative has received endorsement from a Lagos-based travel agent.

South African Tech Entrepreneur’s Success in Canada

James Wiles, a South African start-up founder, narrated his immigration success story in Canada, underlining the country’s vibrant tech scene and its strategic importance for tech entrepreneurs. He lauded Canada‘s prowess in advanced fields like machine learning, its robust university system, and strong ties with Silicon Valley, particularly in Toronto. Wiles also discussed his transition to a Software as a Service (SaaS) start-up focused on proptech, integrating innovative technologies like IoT devices, QR codes, NFC, and RFID.

First Day Experience of a Nigerian Lady in the UK

On a contrasting note, a Nigerian lady who recently relocated to the UK shared her first-day experience at her new job with enthusiasm and optimism about her future prospects. She also offered valuable guidance to another woman who had just relocated to the UK and was in search of a job. Her advice was substantiated by screenshots of a grateful message from someone who secured a job following her help.