Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

A Nigerian resident in Canada, Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, has successfully raised N1,790,000, specifically to help financially disadvantaged students in obtaining international passports. This philanthropic initiative is geared towards supporting students from low or middle-income backgrounds who aspire to study abroad via scholarships but are hamstrung by the inability to afford crucial documentation. The application process for this passport support fund kicked off on the first day of the new year and, as per the latest information, a staggering 2,899 individuals have put forward their applications.

Selection Criteria and Application Window

The funds will be disbursed to selected applicants who have managed to secure at least a second-class upper division or upper credit for HND graduates. The application window, while clearly defined, will not be extended, even in light of the impressive number of applicants.

Aiding Entrepreneurial Ambitions

In a related development, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a fellow Nigerian student currently studying in the USA, has earmarked N3 million via his NGO, Boys Champions Foundation, to support start-up ventures in Nigeria. Alumona’s overarching objective is to empower young Nigerians with entrepreneurial ambitions who lack the required seed capital.

Advocacy for Education and Caution Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

Meanwhile, The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has advocated for a renewed focus on education and security in the country. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has issued a cautionary advisory to government Ministries, Agencies, Embassies, and High Commissions regarding fraudulent diaspora groups with veiled political motives. They specifically flagged a group, Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF), that claimed to have set up an office in Abuja for the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

NIDCOM has affirmed its mandate as the only Commission, sanctioned by an act of Parliament, to oversee the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora, and possesses a comprehensive database of all registered diaspora groups. The Commission has advised all governmental and diplomatic entities to cross-verify the status of such groups with NIDCOM.

