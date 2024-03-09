Nick Sikkuark Retrospective: Humour and Horror Collide in National Gallery Exhibition

The National Gallery of Canada is currently hosting 'Nick Sikkuark: Humour and Horror', a retrospective that spans the 40-year career of the late Inuk artist Nick Sikkuark. Known for his unique blend of humor and horror, Sikkuark's work offers a compelling look into the complexity of contemporary Inuit art.

Early Works and Children's Books

One of the most striking aspects of the exhibition is the inclusion of Sikkuark's early works, particularly a series of children's books. These books, featuring vivid drawings and cheeky captions, provide insight into Sikkuark's imaginative world. They depict Arctic animals and fantastic beasts, expressing complex human emotions through Inuktitut inner monologues. This early work lays the foundation for the themes and styles Sikkuark would explore throughout his career.

Sculptures and Late Drawings

As visitors progress through the exhibition, they encounter Sikkuark's better-known works: his magical, monstrous sculptures. These pieces, often made from caribou antler, bone, and fur, showcase Sikkuark's ability to transform traditional materials into something entirely new and unexpected. The exhibition also features Sikkuark's late-life drawings, created after health issues forced him to stop sculpting. These drawings continue to explore the themes of transformation and the intersection of the human and animal worlds.

Legacy and Influence

The exhibition not only celebrates Sikkuark's artistic achievements but also underscores his influence on contemporary Inuit art. Curator Christine Lalonde notes that Sikkuark played a central role in the development of Inuit art in the late sixties and seventies. His work, often considered outside the mainstream, challenged and expanded the boundaries of Inuit artistic expression. The retrospective at the National Gallery of Canada provides a comprehensive overview of Sikkuark's career, offering visitors a unique opportunity to engage with his work and its ongoing relevance.