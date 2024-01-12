Niagara Falls Man Charged with Animal Cruelty for Abandoning Puppies

In an incident that has stirred the collective conscience of the Niagara Falls community, a 63-year-old man, identified as Mario Sid Silva, has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Silva allegedly abandoned seven Shar-Pei puppies near the Niagara River Parkway and Edgeworth Road, a reckless act that led to the death of one puppy and the disappearance of two others.

Citizen Alert and Police Response

On December 28, visitors reported the disturbing discovery of five puppies in the frigid waters of the Niagara River. One of the puppies, suffering from severe hypothermia, failed to survive despite immediate veterinary attention. The Niagara Regional Police, in collaboration with the Niagara Parks Police, responded swiftly to the distress call, launching an intensive investigation.

The Role of Social Media in the Investigation

As news of the abandoned puppies spread, public tips and potential leads on social media played a pivotal role in the case. The Niagara Police’s cyber crime unit got involved, scrutinizing posts where a distinct breed, matching the description of the abandoned puppies, had been listed for sale. This digital trail led to the identification of Silva as the prime suspect, culminating in the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

The Aftermath: Animal Welfare and Ongoing Investigation

The four rescued puppies, aged between six to eight weeks, are now in the care of the Niagara SPCA. They were initially found in poor condition, suffering from low body temperatures but have since demonstrated a remarkable recovery. They are gaining weight and are on track to make full recoveries. Once of suitable age, these resilient canines will be available for adoption.

In a testament to the community’s commitment to animal welfare, the Niagara SPCA is witnessing a surge in donations for the puppies’ care. Meanwhile, the Niagara police are persevering with their investigation, seeking any information that could help locate the two missing puppies. Silva, currently in custody pending a video bail hearing, faces multiple charges, including wilfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal and killing an animal other than cattle.