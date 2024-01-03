Niagara Celebrates as Ontario Eliminates Tax on Winery Retail Products

The Ontario government’s decision to eliminate the 6.1% tax on products sold in winery retail stores has been met with jubilation by the grape and wine industry in Niagara. This strategic move forms part of a larger agreement set to revolutionize the sale of beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers, and other low-alcohol beverages, expanding their availability to convenience, grocery, and big box stores from 2026.

Championing Tax Elimination

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates has been an ardent advocate for the tax’s removal, arguing that it has pushed certain wineries to the brink of collapse. Gates, in collaboration with regional councillor Andrea Kaiser and other industry stakeholders, tirelessly campaigned for immediate action. Kaiser’s motion to eradicate the tax won unanimous support from the regional council, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Reinvestment and Innovation in the Wine Industry

The tax removal is anticipated to provide a much-needed lifeline to Ontario winemakers, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and foster financial stability. The move is also expected to encourage innovation within the industry. Furthermore, the Vintners Quality Alliance wine support program will receive an upgrade, advancing the growth and sale of Ontario-grown grapes.

Largest Expansion Since Prohibition

In addition to tax removal, the Ontario province has also announced plans for expanding retail opportunities. This move will open the doors for as many as 8,500 new stores to sell ready-to-serve alcohol products, marking the largest expansion of consumer choice since prohibition ended. Notably, spirits will continue to be sold exclusively at the LCBO.