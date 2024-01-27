NHL Trade Rumors: Scouting for Strength as Deadline Nears

As the National Hockey League (NHL) trade deadline draws near, teams are on high alert, scouting potential game-changing acquisitions. In the heart of the action, the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers are making strategic moves to strengthen their rosters.

Scouting Stars on Ice

The Dallas Stars were spotted evaluating talent at the Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens game. Contrary to popular belief, the Stars appear to be in the market for a defenseman, not a forward. TSN's Darren Dreger posits that players like Mike Matheson or David Savard from the Canadiens might be on their radar.

Winnipeg Jets in Pursuit of Power Plays

The Winnipeg Jets are making concerted efforts to fortify their team, primarily seeking a second-line center, scoring depth, and a mid-tier defenseman. Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun identifies potential targets including Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Adam Henrique, Chris Tanev, Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, and Jakob Chychrun. The Jets aim to emulate the impact Paul Stastny had and avoid entrapping themselves in a Kevin Hayes-like situation.

Vancouver Canucks Eye Top-Six Center

The Vancouver Canucks, according to Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic, are primarily chasing a top-six center or a dynamic winger. Additionally, the Canucks might be scouting for depth in defense to ensure they are playoff-ready.

Edmonton Oilers' Cap Space Conundrum

Rumors are swirling that the Edmonton Oilers might trade defenseman Brett Kulak to ease salary cap constraints and pave the way for a major trade. NHL insider Frank Seravalli notes that Kulak's attractive contract and absence of trade protection make him a prime candidate for movement. In his stead, Philip Broberg could step in, resulting in considerable cap savings.