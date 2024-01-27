NHL Mid-Season Review: Atlantic Division Hot Seats Revisited

As we arrive midway through the NHL season, a retrospective assessment of individuals from teams in the Atlantic Division who were previously on the 'hot seat' unveils a spectrum of outcomes. From Boston Bruins' general manager Don Sweeney to Ottawa Senators' management, the fates have been as varied as the players themselves.

Don Sweeney: From the Hot Seat to a Comfort Zone

Despite earlier concerns about salary cap challenges, Boston Bruins' general manager Don Sweeney is no longer under pressure as the team continues to excel. The Bruins' performance has alleviated the heat on Sweeney, marking a turnaround in his fortunes.

Sergei Bobrovsky: High Earnings, Higher Expectations

Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky, despite earning a substantial salary, has managed to improve his performance compared to the previous season. This uptick in his game has eased some of the pressure he faced, turning the gaze of scrutiny away from him.

Tanner Jeannot: The Struggle with Injuries

Tampa Bay Lightning's Tanner Jeannot, acquired last season, has been grappling with injuries. His limited playtime has emphasized the need for him to increase his productivity to contribute more significantly to the team's offense.

Sheldon Keefe and Brad Treliving: Under the Microscope

Toronto Maple Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe finds himself facing heightened scrutiny as the team's performance slips. Alongside him, general manager Brad Treliving is also under pressure to maintain the team's competitiveness. The Leafs' current form has these key figures on the hot seat.

Alex DeBrincat: Living Up to Expectations

Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings is meeting expectations with a strong offensive output. His contributions have helped him avoid the hot seat, further cementing his place in the team.

Jake Allen and Devon Levi: Shadows and Pressure

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Allen finds himself overshadowed by Samuel Montembeault. Given the team's rebuilding phase, there's less immediate pressure on individual players. However, Buffalo Sabres' goaltender Devon Levi is feeling the heat to improve his performance.

Ottawa Senators: Shifting Gears

The Ottawa Senators' management witnessed significant changes with Pierre Dorion and D.J. Smith no longer in their previous roles. The team's focus is now on building for the future rather than immediate success, reflecting a shift away from the hot seat and towards long-term planning.