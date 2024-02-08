NGen's Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Projects Foster Sustainable Future and Economic Growth

In an unprecedented move towards a sustainable future, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) has completed 165 projects between 2019 and 2023, fostering innovation in the manufacturing sector. The impact of these projects is far-reaching, with $7 billion in new sales generated - a staggering 32-fold return on their investment and a 4.8-fold return on Federal taxes. This injection of funds has also spurred the creation of 55 new companies and 3,449 new jobs, breathing life into the Canadian economy.

NGen's Latest Funding Recipients: Pioneers in Advanced Manufacturing

The latest group to receive funding from NGen includes consortia working on various advanced manufacturing technologies. These projects range from the development of gas oscillation superplastic forming technology by AEM Power Systems Inc. and Macrodyne Technologies Inc., to the implementation of a cement-free concrete technology by CarbiCrete and Macron Industries Corp. Another consortium, consisting of FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. and Saint Germain Bakery Ltd., is working on a fully integrated digital solution for food manufacturing.

Geomega Resources Inc. and NeoCtech Corp. are collaborating on recycling and producing rare-earth oxides from permanent magnet scrap. In a significant development, LithiumBank Resources Corp. has obtained funding from NGen to acquire and supply brine for use in advanced carbon sequestration cement products.

LithiumBank: A Game Changer in Sustainable Housing and Carbon Capture

This funding is part of a combined commitment of $2.76 million awarded to LithiumBank and other companies within NGen's Advanced Manufacturing Projects program. The project aims to disrupt the construction industry by developing an advanced manufacturing solution to address the global need for sustainable housing and carbon capture.

The consortium leader, ZS2, has a partnership with LithiumBank to deploy their CO2Direct-Air-Capture technology for carbon dioxide emissions from their projects. This federal funding is the first obtained by LithiumBank, and they are set to commence drilling at Boardwalk by May 2024 to obtain brine for the consortium and to support and upgrade the resource classification.

Manufacturing a Greener Future

NGen's investments in these groundbreaking projects signify a shift towards a greener, more sustainable future. The manufacturing sector is being revolutionized, with companies like LithiumBank leading the charge in developing innovative solutions to pressing global issues.

As these projects continue to unfold, the economic and environmental benefits are expected to multiply. The ripple effect of NGen's investments is evident in the creation of new jobs, companies, and sales. Moreover, the strides made in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable housing are invaluable contributions to the global fight against climate change.

In the grand tapestry of manufacturing, NGen is weaving a thread of hope and innovation. As these pioneering projects continue to take shape, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the transformation of the manufacturing landscape and the dawn of a greener, more sustainable era.