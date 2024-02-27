NFB Ignites Joy of Discovery at 19th Rendez-vous de la Francophonie with New Films

For its 19th consecutive year, the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is set to participate in the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF), this time under the uplifting theme of the joy of discovery. From March 1 to 31, NFB will showcase five documentary and animation programs, designed to delight audiences of all ages, available both in person and online, free of charge. This initiative underscores the NFB's commitment to celebrating francophone culture across Canada, with a nationwide screening schedule that promises to connect communities through the power of cinema.

Spotlight on Contemporary Issues

This year's RVF programming brings to the forefront two notable new releases: 'Travailler autrement (Work Different)' by Julien Capraro and 'Maisonneuve' by Jean-Martin Gagnon. 'Travailler autrement' delves into the evolving landscape of remote work, presenting its debut online following a premiere in Montreal. On the other hand, 'Maisonneuve,' now available for streaming, explores the delicate aftermath of a 2015 event at Collège de Maisonneuve involving students and ISIS, highlighting the importance of community harmony. Both films address significant contemporary issues, offering insightful perspectives on matters affecting society today.

Diverse Programming for All Ages

Beyond the headlining documentaries, the NFB's RVF lineup includes a range of topics from astrophysics to personal identity and grief, catering to various interests and age groups. Program 1 features 'Étoile du Nord (North Star),' a series chronicling the life of Innu astrophysicist Laurie Rousseau-Nepton. For younger viewers, a compilation of seven documentary and animated shorts in Program 4, including Janice Nadeau's award-winning 'HARVEY,' offers a thoughtful look at the themes of identity and grief. Program 5, aimed at children aged 8 and older, promises a whimsical journey through six animated shorts, showcasing the power of imagination.

Accessibility and Engagement

The NFB ensures that this cinematic journey is accessible to all, with screenings available in venues across Canada and online. Interested viewers can find the full screening schedule on the NFB Events page and at RVF.ca. Additionally, the NFB's Rendez-vous de la Francophonie channel offers a curated selection of 16 documentary and animated shorts and features, celebrating the theme of discovery. This initiative not only highlights the NFB's dedication to fostering cultural connections but also invites audiences to explore diverse stories and worldviews within Canada's Francophonie.

As the NFB continues to celebrate the joy of discovery through its participation in the RVF, it invites audiences across Canada to join in this cinematic celebration. Through a diverse array of films that explore contemporary issues, personal identities, and the power of imagination, the NFB aims to connect communities, spark conversations, and inspire a deeper appreciation for francophone culture and the arts. This year's RVF is more than a film festival; it's a nationwide celebration of discovery, creativity, and cultural exchange.