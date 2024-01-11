Nexii Secures Initial Order for Restructuring, Remains Committed to Sustainable Building Solutions

In a momentous turn of events, Nexii Building Solutions Inc., along with its associated entities, collectively referred to as Nexii, has procured an Initial Order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). The order, granted on January 11, 2024, by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, includes a stay of proceedings and approval of debtor-in-possession financing (DIP Financing). KSV Restructuring Inc. has been appointed as the overseeing monitor. The stay of proceedings and DIP Financing are intended to provide Nexii the necessary time and stability to delve into potential restructuring options and enhance asset value for its stakeholders.

The Path to Restructuring

The restructuring may involve a court-supervised sale of its business or assets. Nexii has set its sights on seeking Court approval for a Sale Process on January 22, 2024. This process will be administered by its financial advisor, Origin Merchant Partners, under the vigilant watch of the monitor. In addition, Nexii is also planning to seek recognition of the CCAA Proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Code.

Nexii's Noteworthy Endeavors

Nexii is renowned for designing and manufacturing high-performance and sustainable building products. The company's offerings provide developers with a sustainable solution to reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings. Nexii's products bear significantly less embodied carbon compared to conventional concrete and offer superior insulation. This leads to a significant reduction in building energy usage.

Despite Challenges, Nexii Pushes Forward

Despite securing over $250 million and developing a competitive product line backed by an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Nexii has encountered financial hurdles. This has led the company to initiate CCAA Proceedings. However, this step allows the company to sustain its operations and seek strategic alternatives. CEO Bill Tucker reaffirmed Nexii's commitment to delivering sustainable building solutions to the market, despite the ongoing challenges.