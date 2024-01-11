en English
Business

Nexii Secures Initial Order for Restructuring, Remains Committed to Sustainable Building Solutions

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Nexii Secures Initial Order for Restructuring, Remains Committed to Sustainable Building Solutions

In a momentous turn of events, Nexii Building Solutions Inc., along with its associated entities, collectively referred to as Nexii, has procured an Initial Order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). The order, granted on January 11, 2024, by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, includes a stay of proceedings and approval of debtor-in-possession financing (DIP Financing). KSV Restructuring Inc. has been appointed as the overseeing monitor. The stay of proceedings and DIP Financing are intended to provide Nexii the necessary time and stability to delve into potential restructuring options and enhance asset value for its stakeholders.

The Path to Restructuring

The restructuring may involve a court-supervised sale of its business or assets. Nexii has set its sights on seeking Court approval for a Sale Process on January 22, 2024. This process will be administered by its financial advisor, Origin Merchant Partners, under the vigilant watch of the monitor. In addition, Nexii is also planning to seek recognition of the CCAA Proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Code.

Nexii’s Noteworthy Endeavors

Nexii is renowned for designing and manufacturing high-performance and sustainable building products. The company’s offerings provide developers with a sustainable solution to reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings. Nexii’s products bear significantly less embodied carbon compared to conventional concrete and offer superior insulation. This leads to a significant reduction in building energy usage.

Despite Challenges, Nexii Pushes Forward

Despite securing over $250 million and developing a competitive product line backed by an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Nexii has encountered financial hurdles. This has led the company to initiate CCAA Proceedings. However, this step allows the company to sustain its operations and seek strategic alternatives. CEO Bill Tucker reaffirmed Nexii’s commitment to delivering sustainable building solutions to the market, despite the ongoing challenges.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

