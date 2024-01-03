en English
Canada

Newfoundland’s Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Newfoundland’s Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness

In the tranquil seaside town of Chapel’s Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, a unique tradition emerged 11 years ago, a tradition that has grown into a beacon of hope and resilience for many. The New Year’s Day polar dip, initiated by Robert Myers and Mark Rice, has evolved from a dare into a potent symbol of mental health awareness and support for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA-NL).

Mental Health Awareness Plunges into the Cold

This year’s event attracted over 100 participants who braved the icy waters. Each person was united by a shared purpose – promoting mental health awareness and honoring the memory of loved ones lost to suicide. The participants donned blue tee shirts with the word ‘continue,’ the ‘I’ replaced by a semicolon, a symbol that has become synonymous with the enduring fight against mental health struggles.

Among the crowd was Alicia Kennedy, who participated in memory of her late husband, Kevin, a former fire chief. Kevin’s battle with mental health ended tragically, leaving a community bereaved and a spotlight on the importance of mental health support.

The Therapeutic Power of a Fresh Start

Jason Lewis, the assistant fire chief, perceives the event as more than just a dip in the cold water. To him and many others, it symbolizes a fresh start, a chance to wash away the past year’s tribulations and emerge revitalized, ready to face the challenges of the new year.

The event was also graced by the presence of renowned Canadian comedian Rick Mercer, who lauded the participants’ bravery and their commitment to such a noble cause. His attendance amplified the event’s reach, casting light on the importance of mental health awareness and the need for supportive communities.

Raising Funds, Raising Hope

The polar dip has become a significant fundraiser for the CMHA-NL, with this year’s event raising $25,000. These funds are crucial in supporting mental health initiatives, providing resources to those in need, and helping to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health particularly in rural communities like Chapel’s Cove.

As we bid adieu to the likes of Ronald Charles MacGillivray, Lee Jerome Chaisson, and Doris J. Manuel, let their memories fuel our commitment to creating a society that fosters mental well-being and extends a helping hand to those who need it most.

Canada Health Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

