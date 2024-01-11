en English
Business

Newfoundland Government Awards $82 Million Contract for Ambulatory Care Hub in Former Costco Site

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
Newfoundland Government Awards $82 Million Contract for Ambulatory Care Hub in Former Costco Site

In a strategic move to reshape health care services in its province, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has sanctioned an impressive $82 million contract to the Newfoundland and Labrador Health Alliance. This is for the lease of the erstwhile Costco building in St. John’s east end, which is set to transform into an Ambulatory Care Hub. The 20-year contract, costing $4.1 million annually, is a key part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance health care delivery across the region.

Creating a Healthcare Haven

The new Ambulatory Care Hub is designed to offer a plethora of outpatient services, from physiotherapy to medicine and surgery clinics, general x-rays, and ultrasounds. By creating this hub, the provincial government aims to alleviate the strain on local hospitals.

Reducing Hospital Demand and Wait Times

The introduction of the Ambulatory Care Hub aims to significantly reduce hospital demand and wait times. It is projected to allow local hospitals the capacity to expand their emergency, surgery, and cardiology services. This initiative not only addresses immediate health care needs but also foresees and prepares for future challenges.

Boosting Healthcare Infrastructure

Additionally, the Ambulatory Care Hub is anticipated to increase the number of clinic spaces available for health care professionals. This implies a boost in the overall health care infrastructure of Newfoundland and Labrador, allowing for a more efficient and effective system. The expected opening date for this hub is early 2025, marking a significant milestone in the provincial government’s health care transformation journey.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

