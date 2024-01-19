Newfoundland and Labrador Welcome Their First Licensed Ridesharing Service: Redsea Riding

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has issued the first ridesharing license in the province to Redsea Riding, a locally owned and operated business. This groundbreaking decision marks a new era for public transportation in the region, providing residents with a fresh, locally-sourced alternative to traditional transit systems.

Advertisment

Redsea Riding: The Dawn of Ridesharing

Redsea Riding, spearheaded by Yoseif Tesfamicael, is set to debut in the St. John's metro area, extending its services to several surrounding areas. The company currently boasts a modest fleet of 10 drivers but is actively recruiting more, a move that aligns with the provincial government's decision in October 2023 to embrace the ridesharing trend.

Competition on the Horizon: Kabby

Advertisment

In light of Redsea Riding's success in securing a license, another local ridesharing enterprise, Kabby, has expressed its ambition to operate in the province. However, it still awaits the government's nod to launch its services.

Government Speaks on the Ridesharing Movement

Digital Government and Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley is scheduled to address the media about this significant development at 12:00 p.m., an event that will be covered by VOCM News. Her speech is expected to shed light on the government's stance on the burgeoning ridesharing industry and its role in shaping the province's transportation future.