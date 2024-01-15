en English
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Effective June 1, Newfoundland and Labrador have set a precedent by mandating high-cost credit lenders to hold a license to operate within the province. With this, the region becomes the fifth Canadian province to roll out such stringent regulations. The rules encapsulate companies that deal in high-interest loans, high-interest car leases, and rent-to-own furniture schemes.

Protecting Consumers from High-Interest Credit Services

Sarah Stoodley, the Minister of Digital Government and Service NL, underscored that these firms would now be obligated to present the full cost of borrowing, incorporating all fees and compound interest, right at the outset. The regulations also introduce a four-day cooling-off period, allowing consumers to return goods or repay loans without penalties within four days of the agreement. The primary goal of these regulations is to ensure consumers are well-versed about the costs associated with high-interest credit services and shield them from potentially predatory lending practices.

Case in Point: The Story of Ashley

Take, for instance, Ashley, a 32-year-old sales representative grappling with a substantial debt burden. She owes $18,000 in OSAP debt, $12,000 in credit card debt, and numerous high-interest rate loans, with one towering at a staggering 47%. Despite contemplating a second job, Ashley is already stressed and on the verge of burnout. Jason Heath, a financial expert, counseled her to prioritize debt repayment over investing, beginning with the highest interest rate debt. He also recommended considering a consumer proposal or bankruptcy, if necessary.

Anticipating the Impact of New Regulations

The Canadian government disclosed its intentions to amend the Criminal Code to reduce the criminal rate of interest to above 35% APR from the current cap of 47%. This declaration has incited non-prime lenders to caution their clients about potential loss of access to credit. The government’s objective is to clamp down on predatory lending, but the Canadian Lenders Association is lobbying for exceptions for lenders servicing non-prime clients. It is projected that about four million Canadians may lose access to conventional credit under the new regulations. Critics argue that reducing the interest rate might push more people towards payday lenders at even higher interest rates. While anti-poverty groups are in favor of the government’s efforts to safeguard vulnerable Canadians, others believe that lowering the interest rate may not address the root issues of debt and high borrowing costs.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

