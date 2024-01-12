Newfoundland and Labrador Lead Canada in Government Debt per Capita

According to a recent study by the Fraser Institute, Newfoundland and Labrador have emerged as the Canadian province with the highest combined federal-provincial government debt per capita. The study notes that each individual in the province owes a staggering amount of more than $67,400.

Exploring the Depth of the Debt Crisis

The Associate Director of the Fraser Institute’s Atlantic Canada Prosperity Initiative, Alex Whalen, attributes this alarming debt per capita to the province’s escalating net debt and its share of federal debt. The rising debt in Newfoundland and Labrador is indicative of the severe financial challenges that the province, and indeed other Canadian provinces, are grappling with. The study reveals that the province’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 41.6 percent for 2023/24, the highest among all Canadian provinces.

Reducing the Deficit: A Step Forward

Despite the gloomy picture, there has been a reduction in the deficit over recent years. However, Whalen emphasizes that this is not enough. The need for further action to manage and eventually lower the debt is paramount. The Fraser Institute’s study also highlights an alarming increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio in Alberta, another Canadian province.

Addressing the Debt: The Way Forward

Whalen suggests a pragmatic approach to handle this financial crisis. He points out that the provincial government’s pattern of raising spending annually is a significant factor contributing to the debt. To effectively decrease the debt over time, Whalen recommends that the provincial government needs to implement stricter spending control measures and work towards balancing its books. The task is arduous, but an essential step towards financial stability and prosperity.