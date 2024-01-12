en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador Lead Canada in Government Debt per Capita

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Newfoundland and Labrador Lead Canada in Government Debt per Capita

According to a recent study by the Fraser Institute, Newfoundland and Labrador have emerged as the Canadian province with the highest combined federal-provincial government debt per capita. The study notes that each individual in the province owes a staggering amount of more than $67,400.

Exploring the Depth of the Debt Crisis

The Associate Director of the Fraser Institute’s Atlantic Canada Prosperity Initiative, Alex Whalen, attributes this alarming debt per capita to the province’s escalating net debt and its share of federal debt. The rising debt in Newfoundland and Labrador is indicative of the severe financial challenges that the province, and indeed other Canadian provinces, are grappling with. The study reveals that the province’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 41.6 percent for 2023/24, the highest among all Canadian provinces.

Reducing the Deficit: A Step Forward

Despite the gloomy picture, there has been a reduction in the deficit over recent years. However, Whalen emphasizes that this is not enough. The need for further action to manage and eventually lower the debt is paramount. The Fraser Institute’s study also highlights an alarming increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio in Alberta, another Canadian province.

Addressing the Debt: The Way Forward

Whalen suggests a pragmatic approach to handle this financial crisis. He points out that the provincial government’s pattern of raising spending annually is a significant factor contributing to the debt. To effectively decrease the debt over time, Whalen recommends that the provincial government needs to implement stricter spending control measures and work towards balancing its books. The task is arduous, but an essential step towards financial stability and prosperity.

0
Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Wrongful Convictions: The Lingering Shadows of Injustice
Haunted by the Ghosts of Injustice The case of Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, recently acquitted of a murder charge that had ensnared their lives for decades, unveils a compelling narrative of the lingering impact of wrongful convictions. Despite their legal victory, they remain ensnared by the emotional and psychological aftermath of their ordeal, a
Wrongful Convictions: The Lingering Shadows of Injustice
Union-City Clash Over Surrey Police Recruits' Payment: A Tale of Disrespect or Budgetary Prudence?
20 mins ago
Union-City Clash Over Surrey Police Recruits' Payment: A Tale of Disrespect or Budgetary Prudence?
Victoria's Vibrant Weekend: A Medley of Cultural Events
26 mins ago
Victoria's Vibrant Weekend: A Medley of Cultural Events
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
10 mins ago
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Laurentian University Bolsters Indigenous Focus with New Faculty Appointments
11 mins ago
Laurentian University Bolsters Indigenous Focus with New Faculty Appointments
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
19 mins ago
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
11 seconds
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
47 seconds
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
1 min
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
2 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
2 mins
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
2 mins
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
2 mins
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
2 mins
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
3 mins
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app