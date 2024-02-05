Newfoundland and Labrador Introduces Game-Changing Procurement Strategies

In an ambitious move to stimulate the local economy and promote environmentally responsible practices, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador has launched two game-changing procurement strategies. These strategies titled 'Newfoundland and Labrador First Procurement Strategy' and 'Sustainable Procurement Strategy' are aimed at boosting the capability of local businesses to secure government contracts while embedding sustainability considerations into the procurement process.

Revitalizing Local Economy: The NL First Strategy

John Abbott, the Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency, announced the 'Newfoundland and Labrador First Procurement Strategy' which is designed to maximize the success of provincial suppliers in obtaining government contracts. The strategy incorporates measures such as maintaining the provincial preference discount, increasing the threshold for open calls, promoting exemptions under trade agreements, and reducing the use of bid bonds. This strategy not only supports provincial supplier development but also provides opportunities for new suppliers to participate in government procurement processes.

Embedding Sustainability: The Sustainable Procurement Strategy

The second pillar of this initiative, the 'Sustainable Procurement Strategy', aims to fuse sustainability considerations into the procurement of goods, services, and construction. It is a forward-thinking approach aligning with the global push towards environmentally responsible practices. The strategy ensures that every government purchase is made with a view towards minimizing environmental impact, thereby setting a precedent for other industries to follow.

Boosting Business Image and Credibility

Wally O’Neill, President of Triware Technologies, highlights the potential of these strategies, emphasizing the significance of government contracts. O'Neill expressed that securing a government contract not only provides a business with a reliable revenue stream, but also bolsters its image and credibility in the private sector. This is because governments are often perceived as leaders in certain areas, and their choice of suppliers can set industry trends and standards.

In a broader view, these new procurement strategies reflect the government’s commitment to an open and fair procurement process, and the efforts to support local businesses while also addressing global environmental concerns. The strategies are aligned with the 2020 procurement policy change, introducing a 10 per cent local preference provision for provincial suppliers, demonstrating the province's commitment to both local economic development and sustainable practices.