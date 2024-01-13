Newcomer Kitchen: Empowering Immigrant Women with Culinary Entrepreneurship

Within the bustling heart of Toronto, a not-for-profit community organization called Newcomer Kitchen is making waves by empowering immigrant women with the skills necessary to establish their own food businesses in Canada. The organization stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for many, providing practical training for up to 42 women annually through its innovative Willing to Work (W2W) program.

Empowering Immigrant Women Through Skill Development

The W2W program is comprehensive in its approach, covering a wide spectrum of topics crucial for running a successful food business. This includes everything from administrative and production skills to sales and marketing, and even accounting. The program’s primary aim: to equip these women with the necessary tools to overcome barriers and create economic opportunities for themselves in a new country.

Success Stories from the Kitchen

Among the women who have reaped the benefits of the program are Pragati Mhasalkar and Opeyemi Osadare. Mhasalkar, after undergoing the program, is now running a thriving home-based food business. Osadare, on the other hand, is planning to introduce the rich, vibrant flavors of Nigerian cuisine to the Canadian market.

The Journey of Newcomer Kitchen

What started as a grassroots initiative to aid Syrian refugee women in cooking for their families, Newcomer Kitchen has evolved exponentially. It has not only received federal government funding but also expanded its program to include a business incubator called the XP Program and hosting community events for real-world business experience.

Graduates Pursuing Dreams and Careers

The Newcomer Kitchen’s success is best reflected in the stories of its graduates. Florence Ibi and Kalyani Acharya, graduates of the program, are not only pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams but also planning professional careers. They represent the significant portion of immigrants who are becoming business owners in Canada’s food and beverage sector, with varying percentages across provinces.