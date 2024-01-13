en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Newcomer Kitchen: Empowering Immigrant Women with Culinary Entrepreneurship

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Newcomer Kitchen: Empowering Immigrant Women with Culinary Entrepreneurship

Within the bustling heart of Toronto, a not-for-profit community organization called Newcomer Kitchen is making waves by empowering immigrant women with the skills necessary to establish their own food businesses in Canada. The organization stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for many, providing practical training for up to 42 women annually through its innovative Willing to Work (W2W) program.

Empowering Immigrant Women Through Skill Development

The W2W program is comprehensive in its approach, covering a wide spectrum of topics crucial for running a successful food business. This includes everything from administrative and production skills to sales and marketing, and even accounting. The program’s primary aim: to equip these women with the necessary tools to overcome barriers and create economic opportunities for themselves in a new country.

Success Stories from the Kitchen

Among the women who have reaped the benefits of the program are Pragati Mhasalkar and Opeyemi Osadare. Mhasalkar, after undergoing the program, is now running a thriving home-based food business. Osadare, on the other hand, is planning to introduce the rich, vibrant flavors of Nigerian cuisine to the Canadian market.

The Journey of Newcomer Kitchen

What started as a grassroots initiative to aid Syrian refugee women in cooking for their families, Newcomer Kitchen has evolved exponentially. It has not only received federal government funding but also expanded its program to include a business incubator called the XP Program and hosting community events for real-world business experience.

Graduates Pursuing Dreams and Careers

The Newcomer Kitchen’s success is best reflected in the stories of its graduates. Florence Ibi and Kalyani Acharya, graduates of the program, are not only pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams but also planning professional careers. They represent the significant portion of immigrants who are becoming business owners in Canada’s food and beverage sector, with varying percentages across provinces.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Maria Noel Marrelli Acquires Significant Stake in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation
In a significant shift in the ownership landscape of OutdoorPartner Media Corporation, Toronto-based investor, Maria Noel Marrelli, has announced the purchase of a substantial stake in the unlisted company. The transaction, completed on January 12, 2024, involves the acquisition of 28,778,204 common shares at a collective cost of $5,000. This pricing pegs the per-share cost
Maria Noel Marrelli Acquires Significant Stake in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
22 mins ago
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
26 mins ago
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
5 mins ago
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
17 mins ago
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
Canada’s Immigration Policy Shifts in Response to Housing Pressures
18 mins ago
Canada’s Immigration Policy Shifts in Response to Housing Pressures
Latest Headlines
World News
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
39 seconds
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
1 min
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
1 min
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
4 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
4 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
5 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
5 mins
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
5 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
6 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app