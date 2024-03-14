New Zealand Awaits Probe Outcome on Allegations Against India over Nijjar's Killing

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters stresses the importance of a thorough investigation into the Canadian government's allegations against India concerning the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, before jumping to conclusions. Despite being part of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance, New Zealand holds its judgment, awaiting the investigation's findings to determine the implications for international relations.

Investigation Holds the Key

As the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hints at a possible link between Nijjar's assassination and Indian government operatives, New Zealand, a close ally in the Five-Eyes intelligence network, treads carefully. Spokesperson John Tulloch reiterates New Zealand's stance, emphasizing the need for the ongoing criminal investigation to conclude before making any definitive statements. The unresolved nature of Nijjar's death, with no suspects named or arrests made by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, adds layers of complexity to the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Diplomatic Relations at Stake

The killing of Nijjar not only sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada but also put other nations like New Zealand in a position where the outcome of the investigation could significantly affect bilateral relations. With New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters recently concluding a successful visit to India, both nations expressed a desire to elevate their partnership, indicating potential impacts on international diplomacy depending on the investigation's results.

Building a Stronger Partnership

Despite the looming controversy, Peters' visit to India marks a crucial step towards strengthening ties between New Zealand and India. Both countries have shown a commitment to working together on various fronts, including security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit, which included discussions on enhancing the relationship and future high-level political exchanges, underscores the importance of India to New Zealand's strategic interests, even as the investigation into Nijjar's killing unfolds.

As the international community watches closely, the outcome of the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing could either mend or strain diplomatic ties further. New Zealand's cautious stance highlights the delicate balance nations must navigate in international diplomacy, underscoring the importance of justice and due process in resolving such contentious issues.