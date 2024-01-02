Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve Marred by Random Stabbings, Two Men Critically Injured

Edmonton was struck by unexpected violence on New Year’s Eve when two men were critically wounded in seemingly random stabbing incidents.

The victims, aged 63 and 45, were attacked in separate locations, with no discernible motive or robbery involved.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has voiced its suspicion that both assaults were carried out by the same individual.

The first assault transpired at 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 111th Avenue and 96th Street. A mere 20 minutes later, the second incident took place at the Kingsway Transit Centre.

The randomness and brutality of these attacks have raised concerns about public safety, with residents on high alert.