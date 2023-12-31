en English
Canada

New Year’s Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Driving

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:06 pm EST
As New Year’s Eve draws near, a clarion call for public safety echoes across North America. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is leading this call, urging the public to shun impaired driving. The holiday season sees a surge in road traffic as people flock to celebrate with family and friends. With this increase comes the heightened risk of impaired driving, a menace that bears severe repercussions not just for the driver but the entire community.

Increased Vigilance and Enforcement

RNC Constable James Cadigan has voiced his concern over this issue and has informed the public that law enforcement agencies, including the RNC, will be ramping up their presence on the roads. Checkpoints and traffic initiatives will be more visible across the province, all aimed at enforcing sobriety laws. The message this New Year’s Eve is crystal clear – if you are celebrating with alcohol or cannabis, do not risk driving under the influence.

Coordinated Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

Meanwhile, local businesses and organizations have joined hands to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve. These initiatives are part of a concerted effort to combat drunk driving, which, according to the National Safety Council, accounts for a staggering 31% of total traffic fatalities. This percentage grows to 40% during the New Year’s period.

Community Policing and Safety Tips

Law enforcement agencies are not only increasing their presence but also reaching out to their communities with safety tips. From the New Castle County Division of Police to the Shoreline Police Department, community members are being urged to prioritize safety and celebrate responsibly. Tips include planning transportation ahead of time, securing homes and vehicles, and reporting any illegal activities.

Prevention Better than Cure

The statistics are daunting. New Year’s Day is the deadliest day for drunk driving, with the odds of someone driving drunk and causing a fatal accident being 117% higher on New Year’s Eve. A DUI can cost thousands in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, and more. However, beyond the financial impact, the human cost is immeasurable. The best plan of action is prevention – having a sober friend or family member ready to pick you up, knowing your limit, or making use of the numerous free ride services available. As we usher in the new year, let’s prioritize safety and responsibility above all else.

Canada Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

