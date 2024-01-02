New Year’s Day Violence: Stabbings in Burnaby, Shootings in Surrey

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a violent confrontation erupted in Burnaby, turning a usually peaceful neighborhood into a battlefield. Young people armed with knives, pepper spray, and other weapons clashed near Dawson Street and Gilmore Avenue around 1 a.m., resulting in two individuals being hospitalized with stab wounds.

Police Response and Initial Findings

Burnaby RCMP responded promptly to multiple emergency calls about the brutal altercation. However, by the time they arrived, the chaos had subsided and most of the participants had dispersed. The on-scene investigators found two young males suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. These two, who appeared to have been fighting each other, were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. In a twist, the duo, despite being the victims, are currently not cooperating with the police investigation.

Weapon Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

At the scene, police recovered a knife, pepper spray, and a baton, tangible evidence of the ferocity of the fight. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events and the motive behind the violence. No additional details have been provided regarding the identities of the individuals involved or the cause of the skirmish.

A Parallel Incident in Surrey

Not far away, another violent incident occurred on New Year’s Day in Surrey. Around 2:15 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in the area of 101 Avenue and 156 Street in Guildford. The suspected shooters were eventually tracked down in Langley. Both suspects, known to the police and connected to the B.C. gang conflict, have been charged. This incident was one of two shootings in Surrey on Dec 29, with no reported injuries in either case.

As we step into 2024, these violent incidents serve as a grim reminder of the continuous struggle against crime and the urgency to ensure public safety. As the investigations progress, the spotlight is on the law enforcement agencies, their strategies, and their relentless pursuit of justice.