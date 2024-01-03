en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Two Lives in Montreal

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Two Lives in Montreal

In the chilling early hours of New Year’s Day in Montreal, a hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of two individuals. The victims, identified as Michael Chintakis and Augustin Wesley Katimba, both in their early 30s, were tragically killed at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l’Acadie boulevards. The suspect, 23-year-old Antoine Dubuc, is now in police custody.

The Incident: Speeding Through A Red Light

According to reports, the suspect was likely speeding and ran a red light, leading to the catastrophic collision. The Montreal police are meticulously investigating the case, gathering surveillance footage to corroborate witness testimonies. Post-incident, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and, later, on foot. Dubuc is now facing serious charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision, and impaired driving causing death.

The Victims: A New Year’s Day Tragedy

One of the victims, Augustin Wesley Katimba, was a member of the Namibian diaspora in Montreal. He was returning home from church in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough when the accident occurred around 1 a.m. The Namibian ambassador to the United States confirmed Katimba’s identity and revealed the heartbreaking detail that Katimba had celebrated his birthday just the day before the incident.

A Call for Safer Streets and Harsher Penalties

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the City of Montreal has proposed a renovation program for the boulevard. The changes planned include the addition of a reserved bus lane and a bicycle lane, aimed at improving safety for all road users. Advocacy groups, moved by this horrific event, are calling for stricter safety measures and harsher punishments for reckless driving and driving under the influence, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Serious Vehicular Accident in Brampton Injures Two; Investigation Underway
On Wednesday morning, a serious vehicular accident transpired on Dixie Road, near Queen Street in Brampton, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. and involved a MiWay bus and another vehicle. As a consequence of the collision, both parties were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Critical
Serious Vehicular Accident in Brampton Injures Two; Investigation Underway
Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy
6 mins ago
Polar Prince Returns to Normal Operations After Titanic Tragedy
Pedro Pascal's Arm in Sling Sparks Concern among Fans amid 'Gladiator 2' Production
9 mins ago
Pedro Pascal's Arm in Sling Sparks Concern among Fans amid 'Gladiator 2' Production
Miraculous Escape for Australians on Japan Airlines Flight Following Runway Collision
2 mins ago
Miraculous Escape for Australians on Japan Airlines Flight Following Runway Collision
Miraculous Escape for Australians in Fiery Plane Collision
3 mins ago
Miraculous Escape for Australians in Fiery Plane Collision
A Week of Unusual Incidents and Developments: Australia in Focus
3 mins ago
A Week of Unusual Incidents and Developments: Australia in Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
14 seconds
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
54 seconds
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
58 seconds
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
1 min
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
1 min
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
1 min
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
1 min
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
1 min
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
2 mins
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
45 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
46 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app