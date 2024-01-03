New Year’s Day Tragedy: Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Two Lives in Montreal

In the chilling early hours of New Year’s Day in Montreal, a hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of two individuals. The victims, identified as Michael Chintakis and Augustin Wesley Katimba, both in their early 30s, were tragically killed at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l’Acadie boulevards. The suspect, 23-year-old Antoine Dubuc, is now in police custody.

The Incident: Speeding Through A Red Light

According to reports, the suspect was likely speeding and ran a red light, leading to the catastrophic collision. The Montreal police are meticulously investigating the case, gathering surveillance footage to corroborate witness testimonies. Post-incident, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and, later, on foot. Dubuc is now facing serious charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision, and impaired driving causing death.

The Victims: A New Year’s Day Tragedy

One of the victims, Augustin Wesley Katimba, was a member of the Namibian diaspora in Montreal. He was returning home from church in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough when the accident occurred around 1 a.m. The Namibian ambassador to the United States confirmed Katimba’s identity and revealed the heartbreaking detail that Katimba had celebrated his birthday just the day before the incident.

A Call for Safer Streets and Harsher Penalties

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the City of Montreal has proposed a renovation program for the boulevard. The changes planned include the addition of a reserved bus lane and a bicycle lane, aimed at improving safety for all road users. Advocacy groups, moved by this horrific event, are calling for stricter safety measures and harsher punishments for reckless driving and driving under the influence, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent such incidents in the future.