en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Home in Barren Lands First Nation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Home in Barren Lands First Nation

When the New Year’s celebration ought to have been in full swing, the Barren Lands First Nation community in Manitoba was grappling with a dreadful house fire that occurred on January 1, 2024. The blaze resulted in the complete destruction of a residence, leaving only a smoldering skeleton behind.

Chaos Amid the Flames

At the time of the fire, the house was far from empty. Several individuals found themselves caught in the terrifying spread of the blaze. Amid the chaos and confusion, all but one adult managed to escape the engulfing flames and the choking smoke. The location of the missing adult remained a mystery as the fire devoured the home.

The Aftermath: A Grim Discovery

Once the fire was extinguished and the ashes cooled, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers made a grim discovery. Among the charred remains of the house, they found a deceased person. The identity of this individual is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be the adult who was unaccounted for during the fire.

Investigations Underway

Given the severity of the fire, the Office of the Fire Commissioner was enlisted to aid in the investigations. These are being carried out by the Thompson RCMP, working in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their purpose is to uncover the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of life.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Crisis Response Team was activated. They have been tasked with providing much-needed support to the community as it comes to terms with this New Year’s Day disaster.

0
Accidents Canada Disaster
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
46 seconds ago
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
In the early dawn of Wednesday, an unsettling event unfolded on U.S. 52 South, involving a Winston-Salem police officer. The officer, on duty and traversing the highway in an unmarked vehicle, struck an unidentified object. The incident took place near the ramp dedicated to Interstate 40 West, precisely at 1:51 a.m. A Shocking Discovery The
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
11 mins ago
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
12 mins ago
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
3 mins ago
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
5 mins ago
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
8 mins ago
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
Latest Headlines
World News
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
19 seconds
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
21 seconds
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
40 seconds
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
53 seconds
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
1 min
Rising Football Star Myles 'Gho$t' Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
1 min
Brit Hume Analyzes the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape on the Guy Benson Show
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
2 mins
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
2 mins
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
2 mins
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
44 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
56 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app