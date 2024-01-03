New Year’s Day Tragedy: Deadly Fire Engulfs Home in Barren Lands First Nation

When the New Year’s celebration ought to have been in full swing, the Barren Lands First Nation community in Manitoba was grappling with a dreadful house fire that occurred on January 1, 2024. The blaze resulted in the complete destruction of a residence, leaving only a smoldering skeleton behind.

Chaos Amid the Flames

At the time of the fire, the house was far from empty. Several individuals found themselves caught in the terrifying spread of the blaze. Amid the chaos and confusion, all but one adult managed to escape the engulfing flames and the choking smoke. The location of the missing adult remained a mystery as the fire devoured the home.

The Aftermath: A Grim Discovery

Once the fire was extinguished and the ashes cooled, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers made a grim discovery. Among the charred remains of the house, they found a deceased person. The identity of this individual is yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be the adult who was unaccounted for during the fire.

Investigations Underway

Given the severity of the fire, the Office of the Fire Commissioner was enlisted to aid in the investigations. These are being carried out by the Thompson RCMP, working in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their purpose is to uncover the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of life.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Crisis Response Team was activated. They have been tasked with providing much-needed support to the community as it comes to terms with this New Year’s Day disaster.