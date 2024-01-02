New Year’s Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie’s First Baby of 2024

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Sault Ste. Marie welcomed its first baby of 2024. A moment of joy and anticipation, mixed with the exhaustion of a long labour, marked the arrival of baby Lennox, the daughter of Kim Bolton. Born at 1:36 a.m., Lennox weighed in at seven pounds, two ounces and was reported to be in excellent health.

First-time Mother’s Journey

Born in southern Ontario, Bolton moved to Sault seven years ago. This New Year marked a significant milestone for Bolton, not just as a resident of Sault but as a first-time mother. The journey, which involved over 20 hours of labour, was filled with anxiety. Yet, it was the professional and comforting care of the staff at Sault Area Hospital that kept Bolton reassured.

Lengthy Labour Process

For Bolton, like many first-time mothers, the labour process was longer than usual. However, the supportive environment at the hospital played a crucial role in managing the lengthy labour process. Bolton’s advice to new mothers is simple yet profound: maintain open communication with the hospital staff during labour. This, Bolton believes, can help keep one informed and calm.

Starting a New Life

The surreal feeling of becoming a new mother is now starting to sink in for Bolton. The anticipation of the blur of days and weeks to come, caring for her newborn, is something she is looking forward to. With baby Lennox, Bolton is ready to embark on a new life.

This report is part of the Local Journalism Initiative, supported by federal government funding.