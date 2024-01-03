en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

New Year’s Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
New Year’s Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town

A devastating fire on New Year’s Day has left the small town of Moose Lake, Manitoba scarred. Five houses were razed in the fire, which was reported around 7:40 a.m. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) suspect the fire to have been set deliberately at one of the residences, rapidly spreading to others. Moose Lake Mayor Fergus Campbell conveyed his heartbreak over the incident. The town’s landscape, he noted, now looks lonely without the houses.

Fire Department Hampered by Equipment Failures

The response from the local fire department was hindered due to equipment malfunctions. The fire station’s construction heaters had failed, causing the water in the firetruck to freeze. Despite this, the fire truck was dragged to the scene, but its pumps were non-functional due to the ice. Firefighters from The Pas, nearly 500 km away, and local attempts to splash water on the houses were made. However, the fire eventually died down on its own. The water treatment plant trucks were unable to provide water to the fire engine as it was frozen.

Community Reeling from Fire Impact

Moose Lake, with a population of about 200, is feeling the brutal impact of the fire. Several families have been displaced, their homes lost to the flames. Mayor Campbell disclosed that the fire department’s construction heaters, which could have prevented the freezing, had burned out. The cause of this is still unknown.

Red Cross Steps in to Aid Victims

The Red Cross has stepped in to provide temporary hotel accommodations and gift cards for new clothes to the approximately 20 people affected by the fire. The community is in shock and concerned about the aftermath of the fire. The RCMP is considering surveillance footage in their ongoing investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the loss of property has had a profound impact on the tight-knit community.

0
Canada Disaster Local News
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Markham Students Take a Stand: A Protest Against Wage Exploitation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Miraculous Escape: Single Vehicle Crash in Spallumcheen Leaves No Injuries

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto's Heritage Buildings at Risk Amid Legislative Changes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Temporary Road Closure in Kelowna to Facilitate Major Construction

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NHL 2023-24: Intense Competition Marks the Playoff Race ...
@Canada · 22 mins
NHL 2023-24: Intense Competition Marks the Playoff Race ...
heart comment 0
Encampment Fire Ravages Woodlands Park in Hamilton, Causes $500,000 in Damages

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Encampment Fire Ravages Woodlands Park in Hamilton, Causes $500,000 in Damages
Satnam Education Society Fined $64,000 Over Worker’s Fatal Fall

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Satnam Education Society Fined $64,000 Over Worker's Fatal Fall
Montreal Triumphs Over Ottawa in Record-Breaking Professional Women’s Hockey Game

By Salman Khan

Montreal Triumphs Over Ottawa in Record-Breaking Professional Women's Hockey Game
Parkland Ambulance Team Clinches Two Prestigious Awards in a Single Year

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Parkland Ambulance Team Clinches Two Prestigious Awards in a Single Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role
51 seconds
Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
2 mins
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
2 mins
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
3 mins
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
3 mins
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
3 mins
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
3 mins
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
3 mins
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
3 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
48 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app