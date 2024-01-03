New Year’s Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town

A devastating fire on New Year’s Day has left the small town of Moose Lake, Manitoba scarred. Five houses were razed in the fire, which was reported around 7:40 a.m. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) suspect the fire to have been set deliberately at one of the residences, rapidly spreading to others. Moose Lake Mayor Fergus Campbell conveyed his heartbreak over the incident. The town’s landscape, he noted, now looks lonely without the houses.

Fire Department Hampered by Equipment Failures

The response from the local fire department was hindered due to equipment malfunctions. The fire station’s construction heaters had failed, causing the water in the firetruck to freeze. Despite this, the fire truck was dragged to the scene, but its pumps were non-functional due to the ice. Firefighters from The Pas, nearly 500 km away, and local attempts to splash water on the houses were made. However, the fire eventually died down on its own. The water treatment plant trucks were unable to provide water to the fire engine as it was frozen.

Community Reeling from Fire Impact

Moose Lake, with a population of about 200, is feeling the brutal impact of the fire. Several families have been displaced, their homes lost to the flames. Mayor Campbell disclosed that the fire department’s construction heaters, which could have prevented the freezing, had burned out. The cause of this is still unknown.

Red Cross Steps in to Aid Victims

The Red Cross has stepped in to provide temporary hotel accommodations and gift cards for new clothes to the approximately 20 people affected by the fire. The community is in shock and concerned about the aftermath of the fire. The RCMP is considering surveillance footage in their ongoing investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the loss of property has had a profound impact on the tight-knit community.