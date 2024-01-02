en English
Accidents

New Year’s Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power Outage Triggered

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
New Year’s Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power Outage Triggered

The dawn of the new year in Kelowna was marred by a harrowing event. A severe car accident on Mail Road just after the stroke of midnight resulted in one individual left in a critical condition. The incident occurred when a vehicle, in a seemingly uncontrolled state, struck a power pole, crashed through a fence, and ended up overturned. Alongside the critically injured party, other occupants of the vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance services, were promptly on the scene. They responded to the emergency situation, tending to the injured and securing the area. The collision, due to its severity, resulted in a power outage in the area affecting 34 customers of FortisBC. The energy company’s crews were however able to restore power by 10 a.m. The accident is currently under investigation as authorities seek to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

High Volume of Calls for Kelowna RCMP

The night of the accident proved to be a busy one for the Kelowna RCMP. They dealt with a high volume of calls, with approximately 135 calls between the evening of December 31st and the morning of January 1st. Among these were about a dozen reports of illegal fireworks being set off within the city. Such acts require certification and a valid permit to be legally executed.

Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

