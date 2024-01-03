en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

New Year’s Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
New Year’s Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a pedestrian sauntering down the 400 block of T Street in Northwest D.C. found themselves in the throes of a terrifying encounter. Approached from behind, the individual was suddenly faced with the chilling sight of a rifle, wielded by a masked assailant. A second perpetrator emerged from a parked dark grey car, brandishing another firearm. The stage was set for a harrowing armed robbery that would leave the victim bereft of their belongings and the tranquil street echoing with the aftermath.

Unsettling Encounter on T Street

The victims’ afternoon stroll took a dark turn as the rifle-toting assailant and his accomplice, both hooded and unidentifiable, issued a menacing demand for the pedestrian’s possessions. Under the heightened threat, the pedestrian quickly handed over a black Canada Goose jacket, a wallet brimming with multiple credit cards, and a pair of grey yoga pants. With the loot secured, the robbers hastily retreated into their dark grey vehicle, a conspicuous detail being its Virginia license plates.

An Echoing Gunfire and a Speedy Getaway

As the horrified victim watched, the suspects sped away, their hurried departure punctuated by the alarming sound of gunshots. A nearby bedroom window bore the brunt of the firearm discharge, shattering under the impact. Miraculously, despite the rampant gunfire, no injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath of the robbery.

A Trail of Crime and A Plea for Public Assistance

In the wake of the incident, the local police department has been deluged with multiple reports of gunshot victims from different locations, the victims’ ages ranging from 19 to 53. The T Street robbery forms a chilling part of this crime spree, with detectives rigorously investigating each case. As they scour the city for the culprits, the police department has called on the public for any information that might lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects involved in the armed robbery.

0
Canada Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenneth Miller: A Life of Service and Dedication Remembered

By Salman Khan

Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities

By Salman Khan

Ontario's Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist ...
@Canada · 12 mins
BC MLAs Outraged Over Receiving Illegal Substances from Drug Activist ...
heart comment 0
Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose in Ponoka, Alberta

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose in Ponoka, Alberta
Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City’s Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges
WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures
Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source

By BNN Correspondents

Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
28 seconds
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
33 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
36 seconds
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
42 seconds
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
47 seconds
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
1 min
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
1 min
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
1 min
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
1 min
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
33 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app