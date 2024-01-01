New Year’s Day 2024 in Canada: What’s Open and What’s Closed

As Canadians usher in the New Year, there will be significant shifts in the operations of various businesses and services across the country. Amid the joyous celebrations, it’s essential to be aware of the changes in opening hours or closures on New Year’s Day 2024.

Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

Major grocery chains like Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart, Longo’s, Metro, and Costco will generally be closed on the first day of 2024. However, there will be some exceptions: select Metro and Walmart locations, Whole Foods in Vancouver, and Rabba Fine Foods in the Greater Toronto Area will remain open to cater to shoppers’ needs.

Liquor Stores and Shopping Centres

Liquor enthusiasts should note that stores like LCBO, Beer Store in Ontario, and Wine Rack outlets in certain locations will be closed, but some LCBO Convenience Outlets may operate as usual. Shopping centres like Shops at Don Mills and CF Polo Park will open their doors to customers, and retailers within designated tourist areas in Toronto will also be allowed to operate due to city bylaws.

Pharmacy Services and Public Transit

Pharmacy services will see a reduction in operations, but some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will maintain their services. Public transit will primarily run on holiday or Sunday schedules, with services like the Halifax–Alderney ferry and West Coast Express not operating on New Year’s Day.

Attractions and Essential Services

For those looking for leisure activities, attractions such as the Niagara Falls’ Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Power Station will be accessible, along with various museums, aquariums, waterparks, and ski hills—albeit with adjusted hours. Essential services including banks, post offices, public libraries, and most government offices will be closed. Municipal services like garbage collection may either pause or continue without interruption, depending on the location.

While many services and businesses adjust their operations for New Year’s Day, Canadians are encouraged to check local schedules and websites for specific hours and service availability. This way, they can welcome 2024 without any disruption to their plans or routines.