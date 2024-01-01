en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

New Year’s Day 2024 in Canada: What’s Open and What’s Closed

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
New Year’s Day 2024 in Canada: What’s Open and What’s Closed

As Canadians usher in the New Year, there will be significant shifts in the operations of various businesses and services across the country. Amid the joyous celebrations, it’s essential to be aware of the changes in opening hours or closures on New Year’s Day 2024.

Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

Major grocery chains like Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart, Longo’s, Metro, and Costco will generally be closed on the first day of 2024. However, there will be some exceptions: select Metro and Walmart locations, Whole Foods in Vancouver, and Rabba Fine Foods in the Greater Toronto Area will remain open to cater to shoppers’ needs.

Liquor Stores and Shopping Centres

Liquor enthusiasts should note that stores like LCBO, Beer Store in Ontario, and Wine Rack outlets in certain locations will be closed, but some LCBO Convenience Outlets may operate as usual. Shopping centres like Shops at Don Mills and CF Polo Park will open their doors to customers, and retailers within designated tourist areas in Toronto will also be allowed to operate due to city bylaws.

Pharmacy Services and Public Transit

Pharmacy services will see a reduction in operations, but some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will maintain their services. Public transit will primarily run on holiday or Sunday schedules, with services like the Halifax–Alderney ferry and West Coast Express not operating on New Year’s Day.

Attractions and Essential Services

For those looking for leisure activities, attractions such as the Niagara Falls’ Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Power Station will be accessible, along with various museums, aquariums, waterparks, and ski hills—albeit with adjusted hours. Essential services including banks, post offices, public libraries, and most government offices will be closed. Municipal services like garbage collection may either pause or continue without interruption, depending on the location.

While many services and businesses adjust their operations for New Year’s Day, Canadians are encouraged to check local schedules and websites for specific hours and service availability. This way, they can welcome 2024 without any disruption to their plans or routines.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cape Breton's Superyacht Initiative: A Tourism Boost or a Boondoggle?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Outcry Over Brazen Vandalism Raises Questions on Law Enforcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Gears Up for a Surge in Construction Projects Amid Traffic Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Line-up of Exciting Events ...
@Canada · 25 mins
Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Line-up of Exciting Events ...
heart comment 0
Ontario’s 2023 Regulatory Changes: A Reshaping of Multiple Sectors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's 2023 Regulatory Changes: A Reshaping of Multiple Sectors
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
Indian Government Designates Goldy Brar as Terrorist under UAPA

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Government Designates Goldy Brar as Terrorist under UAPA
Toronto Gears Up for New Year’s Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events

By Salman Khan

Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
1 min
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
7 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
7 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
8 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app