New Year Brings New Life: The Story of the First Baby of 2024

Joel and Jessica Bishop had a New Year’s start unlike any other, welcoming their son Atlas into the world right as clocks heralded the dawn of 2024. Born at 12:45 a.m. on January 1 at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, Atlas’s arrival was the culmination of an extended labor that tested the endurance of his parents. The choice of the name ‘Atlas’, meaning ‘to endure’, was a fortuitous one, chosen en route to the hospital amidst Jessica’s contractions.

First New Year Baby

The unique timing of Atlas’s birth was an unexpected surprise. The possibility of having the first baby of the year was far from the Bishops’ minds until the nurses mentioned it was midnight, and soon after, they were congratulating the couple. Atlas, now the first baby born in the new year, is described by his parents as a strong, content, and healthy boy.

A New Addition to the Family

Atlas’s arrival has been eagerly awaited by his four-year-old sister Theodora, who was thrilled to meet her new sibling. For the Bishops, the addition of Atlas to their family is an event hard to articulate, filled with intense emotions and joy. As they navigate through the initial days of parenthood to a newborn again, they hold tight to the memory of Atlas’s unique entry into the world.

New Year’s Babies Across the Globe

As the Bishops welcomed Atlas, other families across the globe were also greeting their New Year’s babies. Babies Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda, Kahilikaimana Lindsey-Lorenzo, and Jack Lipp were born in Hawaii while Sage Noelle Saunders was born at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, NY. Each birth, unique in its own right, was a testament to the miracle of life and a beautiful start to the year.