en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

New Year Brings New Life: The Story of the First Baby of 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
New Year Brings New Life: The Story of the First Baby of 2024

Joel and Jessica Bishop had a New Year’s start unlike any other, welcoming their son Atlas into the world right as clocks heralded the dawn of 2024. Born at 12:45 a.m. on January 1 at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, Atlas’s arrival was the culmination of an extended labor that tested the endurance of his parents. The choice of the name ‘Atlas’, meaning ‘to endure’, was a fortuitous one, chosen en route to the hospital amidst Jessica’s contractions.

First New Year Baby

The unique timing of Atlas’s birth was an unexpected surprise. The possibility of having the first baby of the year was far from the Bishops’ minds until the nurses mentioned it was midnight, and soon after, they were congratulating the couple. Atlas, now the first baby born in the new year, is described by his parents as a strong, content, and healthy boy.

A New Addition to the Family

Atlas’s arrival has been eagerly awaited by his four-year-old sister Theodora, who was thrilled to meet her new sibling. For the Bishops, the addition of Atlas to their family is an event hard to articulate, filled with intense emotions and joy. As they navigate through the initial days of parenthood to a newborn again, they hold tight to the memory of Atlas’s unique entry into the world.

New Year’s Babies Across the Globe

As the Bishops welcomed Atlas, other families across the globe were also greeting their New Year’s babies. Babies Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda, Kahilikaimana Lindsey-Lorenzo, and Jack Lipp were born in Hawaii while Sage Noelle Saunders was born at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, NY. Each birth, unique in its own right, was a testament to the miracle of life and a beautiful start to the year.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
In a unique initiative to emphasize the importance of green cover, the City of Calgary has commenced the enormous task of valifying its public trees. The city is home to around seven million trees, collectively valued at a staggering $1.3 billion. This practice of assigning monetary worth to trees is not exclusive to Calgary but
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
11 mins ago
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
13 mins ago
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
5 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
5 mins ago
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
6 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
16 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
26 seconds
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
42 seconds
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
45 seconds
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
54 seconds
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 mins
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
2 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
3 mins
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
39 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
51 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app