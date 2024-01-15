New Westminster Theft: Car Stolen with Beloved Pet Inside

In a distressing incident in New Westminster, a black 2012 Fiat 500 Sport was stolen with a six-year-old border collie named Zoey inside. The theft occurred in the early hours of January 15, resulting in a worried owner and a city-wide search for the missing pet and vehicle.

The Incident

The owner's car was parked in the 800-block of Carnarvon Street, nestled in a shopping complex near the Fraser River. At around 12:50 a.m., an unknown individual or individuals stole the car, unaware or indifferent to the precious cargo it contained. The New Westminster Police Department was promptly informed about the theft.

Investigation and Public Appeal

The police have since been rigorously investigating the case. A review of CCTV footage from the area is underway. In an effort to expedite the search, an appeal to the public has also been issued. The police have provided the license plate number of the stolen vehicle, TT2 51D, and are urging anyone with information or who spots the car or Zoey to contact 911 immediately.

Concern for Zoey's Safety

Zoey's owner is understandably distressed over the theft and is particularly concerned for his pet's safety. Zoey is a brown and white border collie with distinguishing features like a red nose and a collar. The dual nature of the theft, involving both a vehicle and a beloved pet, has drawn attention and triggered concern among local residents.