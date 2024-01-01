en English
Canada

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

A new study, recently published in the journal Urology, has cast a spotlight on the health-related quality of life (QoL) issues in patients suffering from urethral stenosis after undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer. Urethral stenosis, a condition distinguished by a narrowing of the urethra, can lead to a range of symptoms including incontinence, pain, sexual dysfunction, depression, and bowel dysfunction.

Probing Post-Radiotherapy Urethral Stenosis

The study was conducted by researchers Kennedy Dirk and Keith Rourke from the University of Alberta in Canada. The duo carried out a retrospective review of patient data from those who developed urethral stenosis post-prostate radiotherapy between 2004 and 2022. The assessment was based on patient surveys, specifically the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite for Clinical Practice (EPIC-CP). The researchers evaluated the patient-reported quality of life in 230 patients with a mean age of 67.7 years and a mean time to stricture diagnosis of 63.6 months post-radiotherapy.

Groundbreaking Findings

The findings of the study have significantly highlighted the side effects and the overall impact on patient-reported quality of life that had not been previously reported in such detail. The researchers emphasized the complexity of treating urethral stenosis due to its multifocal nature and the typical patient unawareness of the condition, which often presents insidiously.

Shaping Future Prostate Cancer Treatment

The study contributes to the understanding of post-radiotherapy complications in prostate cancer treatment and underscores the need for a clearer determination of which treatment options best balance genitourinary function preservation and cancer control. It also offers a fresh perspective on the importance of considering the patient’s quality of life in determining the most effective treatment plans. The researchers’ efforts to highlight the complexity of treating urethral stenosis and its impact on patients’ lives represent a significant step forward in the ongoing quest to optimize prostate cancer treatment.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

