New Specialized Autism School Set to Open in Edmonton

In a groundbreaking move, Children's Autism Services of Edmonton (CASE) has unveiled plans for a new specialized school for children with autism. Scheduled to commence operations in September 2024, the institution will be nestled in the heart of Edmonton at 17456 102 Ave. The development is a beacon of hope for families with autistic children, promising a tailored educational experience from kindergarten to Grade 6.

Customized Curriculum: Nurturing Individual Growth

The school is set to revolutionize the education landscape for autistic children, offering a curriculum that will be customized to suit the needs of each student. This innovative approach allows for both conventional and heavily modified educational trajectories. More than just academics, the emphasis is on creating a nurturing educational environment that fosters healthy relationships and emotional regulation rather than subscribing to the conventional rewards and punishment system.

A Gradual Expansion: From Few to Many

Starting with a small number of students, the school aims to gradually expand, with a target of catering to approximately 200 children. This phased approach will ensure the provision of individual attention and specialized care necessary to foster each child's development.

Generous Contributions: Fuelling the Vision

The project has attracted substantial financial support, with generous donations covering about half of the building's cost, an estimated $3 million. Prominent among the benefactors is entrepreneur Jim Jiwani, the former owner of the building. After learning about the unique challenges faced by children with autism, he extended his heartfelt support for the initiative, turning philanthropy into a catalyst for change.

The establishment of this specialized school is a significant development in the service landscape for children with autism in Edmonton. By equipping students with skills that can be transferred back to their community schools, the initiative aims to create a ripple effect, ultimately contributing to the broader societal integration of children with autism.