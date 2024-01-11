en English
New Report Analyzes Factors Behind Gender Wage Gap in North America

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
A fresh report has shed light on the factors leading to the gender wage gap in North America, elucidating that disparities in earnings between men and women can fluctuate between 10% to 20%. The research, conducted by S&P Global Ratings, pinpoints these discrepancies to the distribution of genders across diverse sectors and the productivity levels within these sectors.

Sectoral Gender Distribution and Wage Disparity

Industries like mining and manufacturing, which are capital-intensive and generate substantial output per worker, are predominantly staffed by male workers. On the other hand, sectors such as education and recreation, which are less capital-intensive and have a higher proportion of female workers, exhibit a gender wage gap driven by sectoral gender distribution. This division is underlined by significant differences in average output per worker between genders, with Canada exhibiting a gap exceeding $23,000 in 2019.

Implied Wage Gap Across Countries

The implied wage gap is the steepest in Canada at 22.4%, followed closely by the U.S. at 20.6% and trailing with Mexico at 9.9%. These findings are a stark reminder of the persistent wage gap issue prevalent across North America.

Recommendations for Change

To mitigate the wage gap, the report suggests addressing labour supply imbalances across sectors rather than pushing for strict equality, acknowledging that men and women may have differing sector preferences. It underscores that while the economic output of sectors is quantifiable, it does not account for the societal value of work, which can vary significantly. The report advocates tackling biases and structural obstacles that restrict individuals’ potential and encourages women to venture into fields traditionally dominated by men to redress gender disparities.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

