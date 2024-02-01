New Landmark Cinemas Theatre Set to Revitalize Windsor's Former SilverCity Site

The city of Windsor is set to welcome a new Landmark Cinemas movie theatre at the former SilverCity location on Walker Road, according to developer Joe Mikhail. The much-anticipated theatre is scheduled to open later this year, following a substantial community improvement fund grant of nearly $2 million from the city last fall.

Stimulating Job Creation and Local Development

The grant represents a concerted effort by the city to stimulate job creation and local development. Landmark Cinemas will utilize eight of the former 12 theatre spaces, breathing new life into a site that has been vacant for over two years.

A New Lease of Life for the SilverCity Site

The remaining areas of the former SilverCity site will be transformed into a medical center, bringing a fresh dynamic to the area. The site has faced issues with vandalism in the past, resulting in significant damages. Yet, with this redevelopment, the property's value is expected to soar from $2.5 million to an impressive $8 million.

Enhanced Viewing Experiences and Community Benefits

The new Landmark Cinemas theatre is anticipated to draw residents back to the area and encourage spending in other community sectors. Mikhail highlights the enhanced viewing experiences the theatre will offer, including luxury recliner seating, Premiere Seat experience, Laser Ultra technology, and a loyalty program for movie enthusiasts. The opening of this new entertainment hub is tentatively scheduled for this summer or fall.