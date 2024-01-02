en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

New Intake for Early Childhood Education Program at Okanagan College

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
New Intake for Early Childhood Education Program at Okanagan College

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus will welcome a new cohort on January 8, 2024. The program, launched in partnership with the Shuswap Children’s Association (SCA), aims to cater to the local workforce demands in the childcare sector.

Comprehensive Training and Flexible Delivery

The ECE program, known for its excellence in comprehensive training, offers a hybrid delivery model that includes online coursework, interactive virtual classrooms, and hands-on practical experience. This approach allows the program to cater to students who may be working or have other responsibilities.

Government-Funded Opportunity

Supported by the Government of Canada via the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement, the program can accommodate up to 15 students with full funding. This initiative is part of the Community Workforce Response Grant program, aimed at fostering growth in the region’s childcare sector.

Real-World Experience and Community Partnerships

Beyond theoretical knowledge, students will gain real-world experience through placements at leading early childhood education centers and schools in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap region. This approach not only enhances their confidence and competence but also strengthens the ties between the college and the local community.

Both the SCA and Okanagan College have expressed excitement over this partnership. Tim Gibson, Executive Director for the SCA, and Dr. Samantha Lenci, OC’s Provost and Vice President, Academic, emphasized the importance of such programs in meeting local needs and providing opportunities for aspiring Early Childhood Educators.

For those interested in joining the program, the Shuswap Children’s Association and Okanagan College encourage inquiries and applications on their respective websites.

0
Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Suspicious Garage Fire in Saskatoon's Mount Royal Under Investigation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TRU Law Alumni Establish New Firm, Alloy LLP: Friendship Fuels Vision

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NextPoint Financial Inc. Sold to BP Commercial Funding Trust: What's Next for Liberty Tax and Community Tax?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver Lawyer Suspended over Pseudolegal Lawsuit Tied to Glass Deck Divider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Orillia Naturalists' Club to Host Virtual Meeting with Birding Expert ...
@Canada · 11 mins
Orillia Naturalists' Club to Host Virtual Meeting with Birding Expert ...
heart comment 0
Celebrating a 40-Year Friendship: Brian Graham’s ‘Goin’ Down the Road with Robert Frank’

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrating a 40-Year Friendship: Brian Graham's 'Goin' Down the Road with Robert Frank'
Suspect Dies During Police Response to Domestic Violence Call in Sudbury

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Suspect Dies During Police Response to Domestic Violence Call in Sudbury
Windsor’s Vacant Home Tax: A Deterrent for West End Neglect?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Windsor's Vacant Home Tax: A Deterrent for West End Neglect?
Identity Theft Ring Busted at Elements Casino, Vancouver Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Identity Theft Ring Busted at Elements Casino, Vancouver Island
Latest Headlines
World News
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
43 seconds
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
1 min
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
1 min
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
1 min
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
1 min
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
1 min
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
1 min
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
1 min
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
22 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app