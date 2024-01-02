New Intake for Early Childhood Education Program at Okanagan College

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus will welcome a new cohort on January 8, 2024. The program, launched in partnership with the Shuswap Children’s Association (SCA), aims to cater to the local workforce demands in the childcare sector.

Comprehensive Training and Flexible Delivery

The ECE program, known for its excellence in comprehensive training, offers a hybrid delivery model that includes online coursework, interactive virtual classrooms, and hands-on practical experience. This approach allows the program to cater to students who may be working or have other responsibilities.

Government-Funded Opportunity

Supported by the Government of Canada via the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement, the program can accommodate up to 15 students with full funding. This initiative is part of the Community Workforce Response Grant program, aimed at fostering growth in the region’s childcare sector.

Real-World Experience and Community Partnerships

Beyond theoretical knowledge, students will gain real-world experience through placements at leading early childhood education centers and schools in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap region. This approach not only enhances their confidence and competence but also strengthens the ties between the college and the local community.

Both the SCA and Okanagan College have expressed excitement over this partnership. Tim Gibson, Executive Director for the SCA, and Dr. Samantha Lenci, OC’s Provost and Vice President, Academic, emphasized the importance of such programs in meeting local needs and providing opportunities for aspiring Early Childhood Educators.

For those interested in joining the program, the Shuswap Children’s Association and Okanagan College encourage inquiries and applications on their respective websites.