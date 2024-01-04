en English
Business

New Gold Inc.: A Glimmer of a Turnaround Amid Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), the gold mining titan operating the Rainy River and New Afton mines in Canada, is charting a course towards a potential resurgence. Despite a decade of shrinking revenues, the company has begun to show signs of a turnaround, with increased production and reduced all-in sustaining costs (AISC) paving the way towards recovery.

Signs of a Turnaround

Recent improvements in operating capacity have materialized into a positive free cash flow (FCF) in Q3 2023. The management team has demonstrated a newfound optimism about the future. The company’s balance sheet reveals a long-term debt of $395.7m, due in 2027, and cash reserves of $179.4m. If the turnaround continues, the company could potentially pay off its debt and transition into a cash-generative business.

Challenges Ahead

However, the path to recovery is fraught with challenges. The life of the mines is currently projected to end in 2030 and 2031. The company’s reliability on gold prices to pay off the debt introduces an element of uncertainty into the equation. Gold prices are notoriously volatile, and a drop could significantly impact the company’s ability to service its debt.

Investment Potential and Risks

Despite these challenges, there is potential for a good investment. However, the author suggests adopting a watch-and-wait approach. It would be prudent to confirm that the management can continue to improve operations, repay debt, and ensure cash flows beyond the current mine life. Therefore, while New Gold Inc. presents potential, it is considered a SELL for now. But it is a company to watch.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

