New Glasgow Crisis: Dozens Displaced as Buildings Fail Fire Safety Checks

Dozens of New Glasgow residents found themselves without a home this week when two residential buildings were declared unsafe and subsequently boarded up by town officials. The actions were taken after the properties, owned by John Tomlik, failed to pass fire safety inspections, revealing 'serious deficiencies' that were not addressed despite prior warnings. The affected buildings, including the historic American House, have left tenants and numerous homeless individuals facing harsh realities and uncertain futures.

Immediate Evacuation Ordered

Chief Ross White of the New Glasgow fire department expressed regret over the situation, stating efforts to collaborate with the property owner were unsuccessful, leading to the deterioration of living conditions. The evacuation, affecting over 35 individuals, was prompted by unrectified fire safety issues identified during an inspection in May. The urgency of the evacuation left many residents, including Paul Boudreau, a 12-year tenant of the American House, scrambling for shelter in freezing temperatures. Boudreau described the living conditions as increasingly dangerous due to the presence of illicit activities and neglect by the landlord.

Community and Government Response

The town's only homeless shelter, Viola's Place Society, run by Lisa Deyoung, was already at capacity, forcing some displaced individuals to resort to camping or seeking refuge in public spaces. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks cited liability concerns as a key factor driving the town's decisive action. Despite proposals for temporary accommodations in the shelter's parking lot, the town council rejected the idea, focusing instead on long-term solutions. Efforts are now underway, in conjunction with the Department of Community Services, to secure suitable housing for those affected.

Looking Ahead: The Path Forward

As the community grapples with the immediate fallout, attention is turning to address the broader issues of housing safety and homelessness in New Glasgow. The eviction of tenants from the condemned buildings has sparked a conversation about the responsibilities of property owners and the role of municipal governments in ensuring safe living conditions. With winter approaching, the need for effective and compassionate solutions has never been more critical. As the town and its residents navigate these challenges, the hope remains for a coordinated response that prioritizes the welfare of the most vulnerable.