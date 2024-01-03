New CREA Policy Shifts Canadian Real Estate Market Dynamics

In a significant shift in Canadian real estate policy, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has instigated a new ‘cooperation policy’ in 2023 that mandates all real estate listings, publicly marketed by a realtor, to be added to the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) within a three-day window. This move is aimed squarely at ‘exclusive’ or ‘off-market’ listings, which have grown popular of late, for their allure of privacy and the ability to cater to niche clienteles, such as celebrities and corporate leaders.

Impact on Market Dynamics

The MLS has been a critical tool for sharing property information amongst realtors and the public. However, it has been missing out on certain market segments like most commercial properties and preconstruction condo sales. The new rule, therefore, has stirred up debates among realtors and other industry professionals. Critics, like Mark Morris, a realtor and lawyer, have accused the CREA of overreach and of curbing free-market activities. On the other hand, supporters of the policy argue that it promotes transparency and cooperation in the real estate market.

Challenges and Discontent

Eric Skicki, the entrepreneur behind BrokerPocket, an alternative non-MLS marketplace, foresees challenges and discontent among users due to the new policy. Realtors such as Andre Kutyan and Adam Weiner have also voiced concerns over the policy’s impact on their business practices and marketing strategies.

Enforcement and Future Outlook

The enforcement of the new policy by local real estate boards, such as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), is still up in the air. Some anticipate strict measures that could potentially weaken support for organized real estate. The debate ultimately hinges on the seller’s right to choose how to list their property versus the perceived need for more transparency and cooperation in the real estate market.