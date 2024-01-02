en English
New Brunswickers Plunge into 2024 with Polar Dip Tradition

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
New Brunswickers Plunge into 2024 with Polar Dip Tradition

As the clock struck twelve, marking the arrival of 2024, New Brunswickers across the province plunged into icy waters, upholding the annual tradition of the polar dip. The dip, a practice of bidding adieu to the old year and welcoming the new with a brave, chilly plunge, saw events scattered across the province.

Dorchester’s Dip for a Cause

Approximately 60 people took the icy plunge at Palmer’s Pond in Dorchester, each raising a minimum of $25. The proceeds from this courageous act will go towards supporting the Dorchester Fire and Rescue and the Station 8 Community Fridge, a Moving Forward Co-operative initiative that feeds about 100 families. This year’s dip marked the 31st year of the tradition, witnessing the largest turnout ever.

One of the event’s founders, Brian Maclean, shared his sentimental journey with the polar dip. From being the first person to dive into the icy water in the inaugural year, Maclean took his last jump this year, accompanied by his son and grandson, symbolizing the continuity of this remarkable tradition.

Saint John’s Double Dip

In Saint John, the tradition was upheld at two separate locations – Mispec Beach and Bayshore Beach. Participants braved the frigid ocean waters, washing away the remnants of the old year and stepping into 2024 with renewed vigor and hope. The act of submerging oneself in the cold ocean signifies a fresh start and the resilience to face any challenges the new year might bring.

Polar Dips Across Canada

Similar traditions were observed across Canada, from Nova Scotia to Vancouver. These events, while being a testament to human resilience and the joy of tradition, also served a deeper purpose – raising money for various charities. In Oakville, Ontario, an impressive 850 participants helped raise $100,000 towards projects providing clean water in developing countries. The polar dip tradition not only brings communities together but also enables them to contribute positively towards society.

As we step into 2024, the tradition of the polar dip stands as a strong reminder of our ability to brave challenges, our sense of community, and our collective responsibility towards societal upliftment.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

