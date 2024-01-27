New Brunswick Union Challenges Government: CUPE NB Criticizes Premier's State of the Province Address

CUPE New Brunswick (CUPE NB), a union representing over 27,000 workers, has aired its concerns over Premier Blaine Higgs's recent State of the Province address. At a press conference led by CUPE NB President Stephen Drost, the union voiced its criticism of the Premier's apparent neglect of the need for significant improvements to help residents, communities, and workers in New Brunswick.

Government Policies: A 'Perfect Storm'

Drost pointed out that the government's policies have created a 'perfect storm' that has adversely affected a broad spectrum of the population, including workers, seniors, rural residents, and young families. He condemned the Premier's offer of a one-time $300 cheque to families as insufficient. Drost also criticized the government for its failure to adequately address issues faced by low-income families, including low wages and the withdrawal of rent protections.

Healthcare Crisis: Understaffing and Underpayment

The union also highlighted the critical issue of understaffing and underpayment in the healthcare sector, particularly in nursing homes. They argue that these long-standing issues have exacerbated the ongoing healthcare crisis in the province. Drost underscored that the government's priority of digitizing medical files should take a backseat to immediately addressing these staffing and payment issues.

Education and Child Welfare Suffering

CUPE NB called out the slow progress in the construction of new schools and the issues arising from staffing shortages, affecting the cleanliness of the schools and the transportation of students. The understaffing of social services such as child protection units was also brought to light.

Workers' Rights and Wages Not Respected

CUPE NB voiced strong concerns about the lack of respect for workers' rights and wages. They pointed out the reality of wage growth trailing behind inflation and criticized the government's approach of imposing contract changes through legislation, which undermines the collective bargaining rights of workers. The union emphasized that it is vital for the government to directly invest in workers and public services to address these challenges and improve the well-being of those contributing to the province's prosperity.