New Brunswick Homeowners Distressed Over Steep Property Assessment Increases

Homeowners in New Brunswick are facing a distressing rise in property assessments, leading to a consequential increase in property taxes that is causing significant turmoil among residents. Kimberly Heather, a local homeowner, expressed shock at the substantial hike in her property assessment, given that no modifications had been made to their bungalow home. Eugene Heather, her husband, a veteran on a fixed income dealing with chronic health issues, is considering part-time work to shoulder the increased taxes.

Advertisment

Widespread Impact

The online database by Service New Brunswick reveals that this situation is not isolated. Many homes in the same neighborhood are experiencing similar spikes. The agency reported that a significant percentage of properties in the province saw increases in their assessments, with a startling 43 percent of properties experiencing an increase greater than 10 percent. However, 86 percent of those affected are supposedly shielded by a spike protection mechanism.

Community Outrage

Advertisment

Local residents like Nikki MacLellan from Popple Hill are voicing their frustration as their home's assessment increased by $101,000 this year, despite no additions or improvements to the property. She plans to appeal the assessment, which she finds unjustified.

Tax Impact and Future Implications

The issue is particularly acute in newly amalgamated areas where the tax impact of assessment increases will be more pronounced. An independent report released last month concludes that the current financial model for local governments in New Brunswick is not sustainable, suggesting potential solutions such as sharing revenue from cannabis sales, the gas tax, and traffic fines. The province plans to hold a summit this year to discuss financial reforms. These changes are crucial, considering that between 12 and 29 of the province's 89 local entities could run a budget deficit from 2024 to 2026.