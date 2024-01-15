New Brunswick Eliminates Registration Fees for Nursing Graduates in a Move to Bolster Healthcare

In a bid to alleviate financial burdens on nursing graduates and stimulate growth in the healthcare workforce, New Brunswick has announced the elimination of first-time registration fees for nurses. The provincial government will invest $2.7 million over five years, a move expected to save each new graduate about $500.

Strengthening the Healthcare System

Health Minister Bruce Fitch highlighted the significance of this initiative in bolstering the healthcare system. By facilitating the entry of nurses into the profession, the government aims to ensure a well-staffed healthcare system capable of delivering necessary care to its residents. This measure forms part of a broader effort, in collaboration with the Nurses Association of New Brunswick, aimed at increasing staffing levels. The move is anticipated to benefit patients and contribute to a more robust healthcare team.

Increased Enrollment in Nursing Programs

Arlene Dunn, the Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour, pointed out an impressive increase in nursing program enrollment. Enrollment has risen by more than 90% in the last five years, signalling a significant growth in the number of individuals preparing to enter the nursing profession.

A Strategic Move Towards Better Healthcare

This policy change reflects the province's commitment to strengthening healthcare services through strategic investments and partnerships. By providing financial relief to new nurses, the government is not only supporting these invaluable healthcare professionals but also ensuring that the residents of New Brunswick have access to the care they need.