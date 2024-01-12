en English
Canada

New Brunswick Couple’s Remarkable Rescue of Moose Stranded on Icy River

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
New Brunswick Couple’s Remarkable Rescue of Moose Stranded on Icy River

In a display of remarkable empathy and resourcefulness, a New Brunswick couple, Jolyne and Claude Lavoie, along with the assistance of peace officers, rescued a young moose stranded on an icy river. This heartwarming incident unfolded near Rogersville, a quaint town located approximately 500 miles northeast of Ottawa. It serves as a potent illustration of the perils wildlife often face in their natural habitats and the transformative power of human intervention.

Moose in Distress

While driving, the Lavoie couple spotted the young moose on the river’s icy surface, initially assuming it to be injured. However, it soon became evident that the moose was not hurt, but rather was unable to regain traction on the slippery ice, rendering it immobile and vulnerable.

An Unconventional Rescue Operation

Upon realizing the moose’s predicament, the Lavoies, in collaboration with peace officers – officials charged with conservation and safety duties – embarked on an unconventional rescue mission. The tool of choice for this operation was a ratchet strap, typically used for securing cargo, found in the couple’s vehicle. The strap was initially fastened around the moose’s leg, and then its neck, as the animal struggled to stand.

Triumph Amid Challenges

The rescue operation was fraught with challenges, the strap slipping off being a notable one. However, determination and tenacity prevailed as the rescuers persisted in their efforts to save the moose. After a painstaking process, they succeeded in pulling the animal off the icy surface and onto the snowy bank, where it managed to stand. The entire endeavor, captured on video, has since sparked widespread admiration and respect for the rescuers.

Despite the ordeal, the moose remained remarkably calm, even allowing Claude Lavoie to pet it after its rescue. Exhausted but safe, the moose stood as a testament to the resilience of nature and the profound impact of human empathy.

Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

