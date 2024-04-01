New Album 'Saru L-Qamar' Revives Maltese Emigrants' Voices, Blending Past with Present

Musician James Vella, performing as A Lily, and researcher Andrew Alamango have brought to life the poignant experiences of Maltese emigrants through their new album Saru L-Qamar (They Became the Moon). This innovative project showcases the melancholy and joy of those who left Malta for countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK, by incorporating their voices from 1970s and early 1980s home recordings into modern musical compositions. Vella's inspiration stemmed from his own family's migration story, connecting deeply with the emotions and narratives encapsulated in the tapes collected by Magna Żmien.

The Genesis of Saru L-Qamar

The project began when Vella and Alamango delved into more than three hours of cassette recordings, filled with songs of homesickness, resilience, and celebration in the face of adversity. These tapes, a mix of the traditional Maltese folk style known as Għana and personal messages, were posted back to families in Malta, creating an auditory link between separated loved ones. The decision to transform these raw, emotive recordings into an album presented unique challenges due to the untrained nature of the voices and the varying quality of the tapes. However, Vella's creative process, fueled by his rich musical heritage and personal connection to the theme, has resulted in an album that transcends time, offering listeners a haunting yet beautiful glimpse into the migrant experience.

Preserving Cultural Heritage through Music

Magna Żmien's role in amassing the trove of tapes was crucial, as the non-profit heritage foundation is dedicated to the research, digitalization, and preservation of Malta's cultural audiovisual heritage. Vella's collaboration with Magna Żmien not only breathes new life into these recordings but also serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving such intangible cultural assets. The album Saru L-Qamar thus stands as a testament to the enduring power of music and storytelling in connecting us to our past and shaping our understanding of identity and belonging.

Implications and Reflections

The release of Saru L-Qamar is not just a musical milestone but also a cultural event that prompts reflection on the nature of migration and memory. Through the lens of Vella's artistic vision, listeners are invited to explore the complex emotions surrounding departure and displacement, while also celebrating the resilience and hope that characterize the human spirit. As Vella looks to the future, hoping his musical genes will continue through his daughter, Saru L-Qamar stands as a bridge between generations, echoing the laughter, sorrow, and dreams of those who came before us. In doing so, the album challenges us to consider how we, too, are shaped by the stories of our ancestors, and how we might honor their legacy in our own lives.