Neurology Update: FDA Approvals, Novel Therapies, and Expert Insights

The week ending February 2, 2024, has seen a flurry of developments in the field of neurology, as reported by NeurologyLive's weekly Friday 5 roundup. The coverage encapsulates a broad spectrum, from pending FDA decisions on treatment options across neurological specialties such as movement disorders, neuromuscular diseases, headaches and migraines, and epilepsy, to the pivotal role of clinical drug pipelines in advancing patient care.
Health Canada's Green Light to Inebilizumab: A Step Forward
A milestone in this week's roundup is Health Canada's approval of inebilizumab for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). Sumaira Ahmed of the Sumaira Foundation offers a patient perspective on the implications of this approval and its potential to pave the way for future therapies. This insight underlines the importance of patient-centric approaches in the development and application of novel treatments.
Unraveling the Mysteries of MS: The Role of Peer-Reviewed Articles
The International Journal of MS Care, an open-access journal, continues to contribute valuable insights to the realm of multiple sclerosis (MS) research. As part of NeurologyLive's partnership with the Consortium of MS Centers, the journal publishes peer-reviewed articles that serve as a rich resource for MS care teams. Dr. J. William Lindsey from UTHealth Houston, in a NeuroVoices Q&A session, discussed the specificity of T cells in spinal fluid for MS diagnosis, further enriching the knowledge pool.
The Clinician Spotlight: Dr. Paula Barreras
Dr. Paula Barreras, a neurologist specializing in immune-mediated conditions at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, was the focus of this month's clinician spotlight. Dr. Barreras shared her experiences juggling clinical work, research, and education—a testament to the multifaceted roles clinicians play in advancing healthcare.
Research Highlights: From Stroke Prevention to Chronic Insomnia Therapy
This week also spotlighted various study findings, underscoring the ongoing quest for answers in the field of neurology. Noteworthy research includes the effects of Apixaban in preventing stroke and bleeding in subclinical atrial fibrillation, sudden unexplained death in toddlers, the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic insomnia, the role of Stathmin-2 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and the 'no wearing off' effect of migraine treatments Erenumab and Fremanezumab. Finally, the shared decision-making intervention MS-SUPPORT was noted for its benefits to patients with multiple sclerosis, reaffirming the value of patient involvement in treatment decisions.