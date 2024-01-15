en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute

NeuPath Health Inc., a prominent operator in the healthcare network, has made a significant stride in its expansion efforts with the acquisition of assets from the London Spine Institute. This acquisition, effective from January 12, 2024, is a strategic move that enhances NeuPath’s specialist roster and strengthens its foothold in the London market.

London Spine Institute: A Beacon of Evidence-Based Care

The London Spine Institute is renowned for its interdisciplinary group of providers who specialize in treating a wide range of spinal conditions. The institute is a pioneer in evidence-based care, with a unique approach that addresses both the physical and mental aspects of acute and chronic pain. Its team of physicians and affiliate therapists place a strong emphasis on functional recovery, focusing on returning patients to work and regaining their quality of life.

Seamless Transition for Patients and Staff

In the immediate aftermath of the acquisition, the London Spine Institute will continue to operate under the same name, ensuring a seamless transition for patients, physicians, and staff. NeuPath has confirmed that there will be no immediate changes in operations. However, a rebranding initiative is planned for a future date.

NeuPath’s Expansion Plans and Financial Outlook

Joe Walewicz, the CEO of NeuPath, expressed his enthusiasm about this acquisition, viewing it as a critical step in the company’s growth trajectory. The purchase will be funded from NeuPath’s existing cash on hand, indicating a solid financial position. Furthermore, NeuPath does not foresee this acquisition causing a significant impact on its financial results for 2024. With operations spanning medical clinics in Ontario and Alberta, NeuPath provides a plethora of services including rehabilitation for chronic pain and injuries, workplace health services, independent medical assessments, and contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

0
Business Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Leadership Transition Looms over Germany's Family Businesses: ifo Institute Survey
A recent survey by the Munich-based ifo Institute has unveiled that almost half of Germany’s family businesses are on the brink of a significant leadership change within the next three years. The findings are indicative of a broader trend within the country’s family-owned enterprises, which hold a substantial stake in Germany’s economy. A Massive Shift
Leadership Transition Looms over Germany's Family Businesses: ifo Institute Survey
Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period
2 mins ago
Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period
Germany's Economy Contracts: High Energy Costs, Inflation, and Labor Shortage at Play
2 mins ago
Germany's Economy Contracts: High Energy Costs, Inflation, and Labor Shortage at Play
2024: A Year of Evolution in UK Employment Law
1 min ago
2024: A Year of Evolution in UK Employment Law
Globe Metals and Mining Ltd to Highlight 'Green Niobium' Project at 121 Mining Conference
1 min ago
Globe Metals and Mining Ltd to Highlight 'Green Niobium' Project at 121 Mining Conference
Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF: A Beginner's Gateway to Successful Investing
1 min ago
Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF: A Beginner's Gateway to Successful Investing
Latest Headlines
World News
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
40 seconds
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
1 min
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
2 mins
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
2 mins
Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
2 mins
Saracens' European Cup Hopes Hang in Balance Following Record Defeat
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
2 mins
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
2 mins
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
2 mins
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
3 mins
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
7 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
27 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app