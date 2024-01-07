en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Net Zero Now Seminar: Leading the way in Sustainable Home Construction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Net Zero Now Seminar: Leading the way in Sustainable Home Construction

In an era of growing environmental awareness and the urgent need for sustainable practices, a significant seminar poised to shape the future of home construction is coming your way. The Green Construction Research and Training Centre, Wilden Living Lab, and the Canadian Home Builders Association-Central Okanagan have joined hands to present ‘Net Zero Now’. This enlightening seminar, scheduled for January 18, is committed to showcasing the latest advancements in the realm of sustainable, affordable home construction.

Evolution of Sustainable Homes

The ‘Net Zero Now’ seminar will spotlight the groundbreaking research conducted by the Wilden Living Lab since 2015. This comprehensive study, involving the testing of energy management in three research homes, has provided critical insights into the development of sustainable living spaces. These homes serve as a testament to the evolving ways in which we can create residential structures in harmony with our environment, without compromising on modern comforts and amenities.

The Next Generation Home

A centerpiece of the seminar will be ‘The Next Generation Home’. This remarkable structure is constructed in accordance with BC Step Code 5 and net-zero standards, setting a new benchmark for sustainable homebuilding. The house embodies the spirit of the seminar, demonstrating how innovative practices can lead to homes that consume as much energy as they produce.

A Seminar for All

The ‘Net Zero Now’ seminar is not just for industry professionals. Its message of sustainable and affordable living is relevant to everyone – builders, aspiring homeowners, and anyone interested in making their lifestyle more eco-friendly. The event offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the future of home construction, interact with experts in the field, and even network with like-minded individuals. The registration for the event covers not just the seminar, but also meals and a networking session.

With the pressing need to adopt sustainable practices in all aspects of our lives, ‘Net Zero Now’ serves as a crucial platform for promoting green construction. The seminar is a step towards a future where every home is a sustainable one. To be a part of this paradigm shift in home construction, visit the event’s website for further details and registration information.

0
Canada Sustainability
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
52 seconds ago
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
In an electrifying series of hockey games, the Thunder Bay North Stars clinched a resounding 7-3 victory over the Fort Frances Lakers, a feat largely attributed to Tyler Jordan’s remarkable performance. With his second hat trick of the season, Jordan propelled the North Stars to their third consecutive win, ameliorating their record to an impressive
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Climate Change Casts a Warm Shadow over Ice Fishing in Southern Ontario
52 mins ago
Climate Change Casts a Warm Shadow over Ice Fishing in Southern Ontario
Vancouver Canucks Triumph with Revitalized Line-up Against New Jersey Devils
56 mins ago
Vancouver Canucks Triumph with Revitalized Line-up Against New Jersey Devils
Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park's Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic
12 mins ago
Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park's Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic
Greater Sudbury Cubs Triumph Over Powassan Voodoos in High-Scoring Game
30 mins ago
Greater Sudbury Cubs Triumph Over Powassan Voodoos in High-Scoring Game
QMJHL Action: Standout Performances Reshape Standings
47 mins ago
QMJHL Action: Standout Performances Reshape Standings
Latest Headlines
World News
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
18 seconds
Trackside Analysis: Prospective Winners in Upcoming Horse Racing Event
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
53 seconds
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
1 min
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
1 min
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
2 mins
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
2 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
6 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
6 mins
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
6 mins
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app