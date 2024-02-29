Neil Young and Crazy Horse Expand Love Earth Tour with Edmonton Date, Celebrate New Album Release

In a move that has excited fans across Canada, Neil Young and his long-time collaborators, Crazy Horse, have announced additional dates for their highly anticipated Love Earth Tour, including a special performance in Edmonton's Fan Park on July 21. This announcement comes alongside news of their latest album, FUIN' UP, marking over five decades of musical partnership.
Decades of Musical Synergy
Neil Young and Crazy Horse's relationship is one of the most enduring in rock history, a fact that is celebrated in their upcoming album, FUIN' UP. Recorded in 2023, the album features nine songs that encapsulate the depth and evolution of their collaboration. Fans of the group are in for a treat, as Reprise Records plans a limited, colored vinyl release on April 20 for Record Store Day, followed by a widespread release in all formats on April 26. This release not only highlights their historical significance but promises to add another classic record to their discography.
Expanding the Love Earth Tour
The addition of the Edmonton date to the Love Earth Tour underscores the significant demand for tickets, reflecting Neil Young and Crazy Horse's undiminished appeal. Set to play at Edmonton's Fan Park in the Ice District on July 21, this concert is part of a series of performances that not only promote their new album but also celebrate their storied history. The tour has generated considerable buzz, given Young's iconic status and the band's influential sound, which has captivated audiences for decades. This event is especially significant as it marks Young's return to live performances in Canada following a brief hiatus.
A Celebration of Musical History
The Love Earth Tour and the release of FUIN' UP are not just about showcasing new music; they are a celebration of Neil Young and Crazy Horse's remarkable journey together. Their collaboration has not only stood the test of time but has also produced a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences old and new. The tour, which includes a stop in Winnipeg before reaching Edmonton, promises to be a nostalgic journey through their hits, as well as an introduction to their latest creative expressions. With tickets already in high demand, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot at what promises to be an unforgettable series of performances.
As Neil Young and Crazy Horse gear up to take the stage once again, fans can look forward to experiencing the magic of their music live. The Love Earth Tour represents not just a series of concerts but a milestone in a musical partnership that has enriched the rock genre. With the release of FUIN' UP, Young and Crazy Horse continue to demonstrate their relevance and innovation, ensuring their legacy will endure for generations to come.