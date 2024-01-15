Neighbourly Pharmacy to be Acquired by PCP-Controlled Entity in $309.5 Million Deal

Neighbourly Pharmacy, a Canadian network of independent pharmacies, has agreed to be acquired by T.I.D. Acquisition Corp, a newly-formed entity controlled by Persistence Capital Partners (PCP). The deal, which will see PCP acquire all common shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy at $18.50 per share, plus one contingent value right per share, is estimated to be worth around 415 million Canadian dollars ($309.5 million).

Premium Offer for Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Shares

The offer price represents a significant premium of 58% over Neighbourly Pharmacy’s closing price of C$12.12 on October 2nd, the day before PCP announced its initial proposal. This premium offer comes after a challenging period for Neighbourly Pharmacy, which saw its shares decline by over 31% in the past year, closing at C$15.75 the Friday before the announcement.

Deal Financing and Conditions

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of debt and equity, with PCP securing debt commitments for a fully underwritten credit facility of up to $600 million and equity commitments from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The deal is expected to close by March 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Protection Against Competing Proposals

The arrangement agreement includes provisions that prohibit Neighbourly Pharmacy from soliciting competing acquisition proposals. It also outlines expense fees payable to PCP in certain termination circumstances, providing a measure of protection against potential deal disruptions.